Chip Toolmaker Applied Materials to Build $400m Centre in India

June 23, 2023

US chip toolmaker Applied Materials will invest $400 million over four years in a new engineering centre in India
Applied Materials currently operates across six sites in India. Photo: Reuters.

 

US microchip toolmaker Applied Materials will invest $400 million over four years in a new engineering centre in India, the company said on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met with the company’s CEO Gary Dickerson in Washington on Wednesday and invited Applied to strengthen the chip industry in the country.

India has been seeking to become a production centre for computer chips, but has struggled to date to get major projects off the ground.

Flurry of US-India deals

Applied’s investment is among a flurry of announcements this week including General Electric’s deal to jointly produce jet engines for the military with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and data storage chipmaker Micron’s $825 million investment to build a new factory in India.

The new centre is expected to be located near the company’s existing facility in Bengaluru and is likely to support more than $2 billion of planned investments and create 500 new advanced engineering jobs, the company said.

Applied currently operates across six sites in India and works closely with Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, two of the country’s prestigious institutions.

 

  • Reuters with additional reporting and editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

