Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase to Stop Operations in Japan

January 18, 2023

Coinbase’s decision to exit comes only a few weeks after rival exchange Kraken said it, too, would cease its operations in the country


The logo for Coinbase Global Inc is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York
Several firms have suffered from waning investor appetite for crypto after major exchange FTX blew up in September. Photo: Reuters

 

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said on Wednesday it will terminate operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions.

All Coinbase Japan customers will have until February 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post.

Coinbase’s decision to exit comes only a few weeks after rival exchange Kraken said it would cease its operations in Japan this month.

 

Several firms have suffered from waning investor appetite for cryptocurrencies after major exchange FTX blew up in September.

Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have also piled pressure on the crypto industry, as investors flee risky assets.

The crypto sector’s woes have continued this year, marked by plunging deposits, layoffs and multiple legal hurdles.

Coinbase, Crypto.com and Huobi have all announced plans to lay off about 20% of their respective staff, while a source told Reuters earlier this month that Genesis, too, had cut jobs, equating to 30% of its workforce.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

