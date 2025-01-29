DeepSeek Breakthrough or Theft? US Probes ‘AI Data Breach’

Microsoft’s security researchers observed that “individuals they believed to be connected to DeepSeek” were involved in an unauthorized data transfer several months ago

Technical experts in the US are investigating whether data output from OpenAI was improperly obtained by a group allegedly linked to Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek.

Major news outlets reported on Tuesday that Microsoft’s security researchers observed that “individuals they believed to be connected to DeepSeek” were involved in an unauthorized data transfer, known as a data exfiltration.

They said a large amount of data was exfiltrated in the last quarter of 2024 via OpenAI’s application programming interface (API), which they said is the main way that software developers and business customers buy OpenAI’s services.

Microsoft, the largest investor for OpenAI, notified the company of suspicious activity, according to one report.

Low-cost Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, an alternative to major US tech rivals, sparked a tech stock selloff on Monday and Tuesday as its free AI assistant overtook OpenAI’s ChatGPT on Apple’s App Store in the United States.

David Sacks, the White House’s AI and crypto czar, told Fox News in an interview earlier on Tuesday that it was “possible” that DeepSeek stole intellectual property from the United States.

“There’s substantial evidence that what DeepSeek did here is they distilled the knowledge out of OpenAI’s models,” Sacks said.

Asked for comment on the report, an OpenAI spokesperson echoed Sacks in a statement that noted China-based companies and others were constantly attempting to replicate the models of leading US AI companies, without specifically naming DeepSeek or any other company.

“We engage in counter-measures to protect our IP, including a careful process for which frontier capabilities to include in released models, and believe as we go forward that it is critically important that we are working closely with the US government to best protect the most capable models from efforts by adversaries and competitors to take US technology.”

Microsoft declined to comment, while DeepSeek could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

