Elon Musk Said to Back Trump’s Plan to Kill Biden’s EV Tax Credit

November 15, 2024

Musk said previously that killing the subsidy may slightly hurt Tesla sales, but would devastate its US EV rivals. However a major auto trade group wants the credits retained


Trump listens as Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at a rally in July in Pennsylvania, October 5, 2024 (Reuters).

 

The transition team for President-elect Donald Trump plans to kill the $7,500 consumer tax credit for people who buy electric vehicles, according to sources who have spoken to Reuters.

The move would be undertaken as part of a broader tax-reform bill, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Ending the tax credit could deliver a serious blow to America’s already slow transition to EVs. Yet representatives of Tesla – the nation’s largest EV seller — have told a Trump-transition committee they support ending the subsidy, the two anonymous sources were reported to have said.

 

ALSO SEE: Conflicts of Interest Shroud Musk’s New ‘Cost Cutter’ Role – AP

 

Elon Musk, one of Trump’s biggest backers and the world’s richest person, said earlier this year that killing the subsidy might slightly hurt Tesla sales but would devastate its US EV competitors, which include legacy automakers such as General Motors.

Repealing the subsidy, which has been a signature measure of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), is being discussed in meetings by an energy-policy transition team led by billionaire oilman Harold Hamm, founder of Continental Resources, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, the two sources said.

The group has had several meetings since Trump won the presidential election on November 5, including some at his Florida Mar-a-Lago club, where Tesla CEO Musk has also spent considerable time since the election.

Representatives with the Trump transition and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

Auto Alliance wants EV tax credits retained

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing nearly all major automakers besides Tesla, also did not immediately respond. The alliance in an October 15 letter urged Congress to retain the EV tax credits, calling them “critical to cementing the US as a global leader in the future of automotive technology and manufacturing.”

Trump repeatedly pledged to end Biden’s “EV mandate” on the campaign trail, without spelling out specific targeted policies.

The energy-focused transition team has determined that some of the clean-energy policies in Biden’s IRA will be tough to roll back given that the programmes have already started allocating money, including to Republican-dominated states where the programmes are popular, the sources said.

Trump’s energy transition team views the consumer EV credit as an easy target, believing that eliminating it would get broad consensus in a Republican-controlled Congress as part of a larger tax-reform bill.

 

‘Savings needed to fund tariffs’

Trump needs the cost savings from killing the credit to help pay for the extension of his trillions of dollars in tax cuts that are set to expire early in his term, the two sources said. Congressional Republicans are set to take up the broader tax measure as one of their first actions.

Members of the energy transition team expect the Republican Congress will deploy a legislative measure known as reconciliation to avoid relying on Democratic votes. Biden used the same tactic to get the IRA bill passed.

Killing EV tax credits is strongly supported by Hamm, a long-time Trump supporter, along with most of the broader oil-and-gas industry.

The president-elect promised before the election to boost US oil production even as it has hit record highs and to roll back President Biden’s costly clean energy initiatives, which in addition to the EV credit include subsidies for wind and solar power and the mass production of hydrogen.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Donald Trump Likely to Try to Block US TikTok Ban – WaPo

Trump Will Have Big Impacts on Trade, Climate Change, EVs

Trump Says He’ll Hit China With Big Tariffs if it Takes Taiwan

China Battery Firms Pump $4.4bn Into Korea for US EV Credits

US Agency Probes Role of Autopilot in Fatal Tesla Crash

US Critics Lash Musk’s ‘Autonomous, Full Self-Driving’ Claims

Elon Musk’s Tesla Buffeted by Recalls, Lawsuits

Musk ‘Eroding Tesla EV Sales’, But do Bigger Things Lie Ahead?

Hollywood Turns its Back on Tesla Because of Musk – HR

In U-Turn, Elon Musk Says US Tariffs on Chinese EVs ‘Not Good’

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

