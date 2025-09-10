EU Should Hit China, India With Big Tariff to Pressure Putin: Trump

Trump told EU officials on Tuesday they should put 100% tariffs on China and India to pressure Russia to end the Ukraine war but trade deals with Delhi look far more likely

US President Donald Trump told EU officials on Tuesday they should impose tariffs of up to 100% on China to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war.

Trump said the European Union should also slap India with similarly large tariffs, according to a US official, who requested anonymity to discuss private talks.

China and India are major purchasers of Russian oil and, as such, they play a vital role in keeping Russia’s economy afloat as it continues to pursue its expanded invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2022.

Trump made the request, which was conveyed via a conference call, to EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan and other EU officials. The EU delegation is currently in Washington to discuss sanctions coordination.

An EU diplomat said the US indicated it was willing to impose similar tariffs if the European Union heeded Trump’s request.

“They are basically saying: We’ll do this, but you need to do it with us,” the diplomat said.

The US request, if heeded, would result in a change of strategy for the EU, which has preferred to isolate Russia with sanctions rather than tariffs. However, officials suggested on Wednesday that they could end purchases of Russian oil sooner.

Meanwhile, Indian officials in New Delhi said they don’t believe the EU is planning any sanctions against India and it had been assured that no negative surprise will derail the ongoing trade talks with the EU.

Don’t discuss our support for Russia: China

China, meanwhile, firmly opposes the US applying such so-called economic pressure, its foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, adding that it also opposed discussion about China’s economic support for Russia.

Trump has frequently threatened to impose tariffs on India and China as punishment for their purchases of Russian crude.

While Trump did hike tariffs on India over the summer by 25 percentage points in part due to its economic relationship with the Kremlin, Trump has yet to pull the trigger on the more punishing options he has floated.

At times, he has complained that Europe itself has not fully decoupled from Russia, which supplied about 19% of EU gas imports last year, although the bloc says it is committed to fully ending its dependency on Russian energy.

Trump eager for trade deal

Later on Tuesday, Trump suggested that the US could, in fact, boost trade with India, writing in an evening social media post that the US and India are working to address trade barriers between the nations. And he was looking forward to speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration is continuing negotiations to address trade barriers with India and that he would talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a sign of a reset after weeks of diplomatic friction.

Trump, in a marked shift of tone, said he looked forward to speaking to Modi in the “upcoming weeks” and expressed optimism that they could finalize a trade deal.

“I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries,” he said in a post on social media.

Teams working on a deal: Modi

Modi reciprocated the optimism in a social media post on Wednesday, saying Washington and New Delhi “are close friends and natural partners.”

He said teams from both countries are working to conclude the trade discussions at the earliest.

“I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” Modi said.

The latest comments from both leaders drove India’s shares up over 0.5%.

Trump had promised for months that the two sides were close to clinching a trade deal, only to double new tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, sparking questions about the future of the US-India relationship, which had strengthened in recent years, including during Trump’s first term.

Over the past few weeks, Trump and his top officials have criticised India for buying oil from Russia and said that India was funding the war in Ukraine, a charge New Delhi denies.

The discord with the US has coincided with India warming up to China. Late last month, Modi made his first visit to China in seven years for a summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and was seen holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“While the social media statements by Trump and Modi signal a potential rapprochement between the US and India, it is still premature to assume that a resolution will arrive swiftly,” Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global, said.

“With Trump, we will need to wait for more concrete signals that a deal is in the offing.”

Talks seen restarting in weeks

Indian and US trade officials are likely to plan visits to restart in-person trade talks in September, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources. A planned visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 was cancelled, after trade talks hit major roadblocks.

India’s trade ministry declined to comment on the report of a new round of meetings between trade negotiators.

US-India two-way goods trade totaled $129 billion in 2024, with a $45.8 billion US trade deficit, according to US Census Bureau data.

Trump last week said India had offered to reduce its tariffs on US goods to zero, adding that the proposal was late and the South Asian country should have lowered its duties years ago.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: