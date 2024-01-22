fbpx

Type to search

Transport

Foreign Auto Brands Account For 20% of China’s 2023 Exports

January 22, 2024

Tesla alone shipped some 344,000 EVs from its Shanghai plant, its biggest factory worldwide, to Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand last year


Tesla halts Shanghai production
A truck transports new Tesla cars from its factory in Shanghai. The company faces a recall of 127,000 cars to fix a problem linked to computer chips, Chinese officials have said. Photo: Reuters.

 

Foreign carmakers that have been losing out to local Chinese rivals have been boosting their exports from the world’s largest auto market, and accounted for more than a fifth of the country’s total vehicle exports last year, new data has revealed.

China is estimated to have overtaken Japan as the world’s largest auto exporter in 2023, thanks largely to the strength of nimble local companies such as Chery, SAIC, Geely and BYD.

But 18 foreign brands, led by Tesla, also exported 910,000 cars from China last year, accounting for 22% of the total 4.1 million units of China car exports, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

 

Also on AF: In New Comic, China Signals ‘Foreign Threat’ to its Rare Earths

 

Tesla alone exported 344,000 EVs from its Shanghai plant, its biggest factory worldwide, to Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Ford Motor and General Motors were also among the biggest exporters, with their combined exports rising 21% from 2022.

Legacy foreign brands are now adjusting their China strategy to boost exports. Ford, for example, exported 69% of its Territory SUV, which was developed specifically for the China market, last year.

South Korea’s Kia Corp more than doubled its China exports last year to send the majority of its China car output outside the country. Japanese and German brands also boosted exports from China.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

BYD’s First Vehicle Charter Sets Sail Loaded With 5,000 EVs

China Automakers Set to Claim No1 Spot at Home for 1st Time

BYD’s Thai Distributor to Triple EV Outlets as Sales Boom

Tesla Gains $31m Shanghai Land For New Megapack Battery Plant

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Shipping Firm to Use Saudi Land Routes to Avoid Red Sea Threat
Shipping Firm to Use Saudi Land Routes to Avoid Red Sea Threat
In New Comic, China Signals 'Foreign Threat' to its Rare Earths
In New Comic, China Signals 'Foreign Threat' to its Rare Earths
Mortgage Delinquencies in China Soared by 43% in 2023
Mortgage Delinquencies in China Soared by 43% in 2023
Collapsed Crypto Group Seeks Bankruptcy Protection in US
Collapsed Crypto Group Seeks Bankruptcy Protection in US
logo

Transport

Russia Jumps Saudi to be China’s Biggest Oil Supplier in 2023
Russia Jumps Saudi to be China’s Biggest Oil Supplier in 2023
Jim Pollard 21 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com