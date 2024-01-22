Foreign Auto Brands Account For 20% of China’s 2023 Exports

Tesla alone shipped some 344,000 EVs from its Shanghai plant, its biggest factory worldwide, to Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand last year

Foreign carmakers that have been losing out to local Chinese rivals have been boosting their exports from the world’s largest auto market, and accounted for more than a fifth of the country’s total vehicle exports last year, new data has revealed.

China is estimated to have overtaken Japan as the world’s largest auto exporter in 2023, thanks largely to the strength of nimble local companies such as Chery, SAIC, Geely and BYD.

But 18 foreign brands, led by Tesla, also exported 910,000 cars from China last year, accounting for 22% of the total 4.1 million units of China car exports, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

Also on AF: In New Comic, China Signals ‘Foreign Threat’ to its Rare Earths

Tesla alone exported 344,000 EVs from its Shanghai plant, its biggest factory worldwide, to Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Ford Motor and General Motors were also among the biggest exporters, with their combined exports rising 21% from 2022.

Legacy foreign brands are now adjusting their China strategy to boost exports. Ford, for example, exported 69% of its Territory SUV, which was developed specifically for the China market, last year.

South Korea’s Kia Corp more than doubled its China exports last year to send the majority of its China car output outside the country. Japanese and German brands also boosted exports from China.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

BYD’s First Vehicle Charter Sets Sail Loaded With 5,000 EVs

China Automakers Set to Claim No1 Spot at Home for 1st Time

BYD’s Thai Distributor to Triple EV Outlets as Sales Boom

Tesla Gains $31m Shanghai Land For New Megapack Battery Plant