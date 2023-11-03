fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Foxconn Says $25bn China Tax Payment ‘Rumour’ Hurt Reputation

November 3, 2023

Rumours on multi-platform social media channels also claimed about 20,000 football fields it owns would be taken back by Beijing, the iPhone supplier alleged


Foxconn founder Terry Gou shakes hands with supporters at one of his signature campaign offices in New Taipei City
Foxconn founder Terry Gou shakes hands with supporters at one of his signature campaign offices in New Taipei City. Photo: Reuters

 

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn said “rumours” that it paid 180 billion yuan ($24.6 billion) as tax to China after a recent probe into its operations on the mainland had seriously hurt its reputation.

The world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics said the allegations regarding the tax were “false content”.

Rumours were also circulated by multi-platform social media channels that about 20,000 football fields it owns would be taken back by the Chinese government, Foxconn alleged.

 

Also on AF: Dramatic Turnaround in China’s Attitude to US Chipmaker Micron

 

Chinese state media outlet the Global Times said last month that some of Foxconn’s key subsidiaries in China were the subject of tax audits.

China’s natural resources department had conducted on-site investigations on land use by Foxconn enterprises in Henan and Hubei provinces and elsewhere, it added in a report from October 22.

Zhang Wensheng, deputy dean of the Taiwan Research Institute of Xiamen University, told the Global Times the audit and land use investigations was a normal procedure that would apply to any enterprise suspected of violating laws and regulations.

Foxconn said in response that legal compliance was a “fundamental principle” of its operations.

Meanwhile, two sources close to Foxconn told Reuters later that the probe was linked to Foxconn founder Terry Gou’s run for Taiwan’s presidency.

In a statement published on its official Weibo account on Thursday, Foxconn reiterated it had always adhered to legal and compliant operations and that its production and operations remained operating normally.

The firm operates the world’s largest world’s largest iPhone factory in China’s Zhengzhou city.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

Officials Target Foxconn China Sites for Tax, Land Use Probe

 

Foxconn Set to Double Jobs, Investment in India by 2024

 

China’s Ban on iPhone Use Expands to Local and State Entities

 

China Denies iPhone Ban Claim But Warns of ‘Security Incidents’

 

How Samsung Exec ‘Stole $200m Chip Secrets’ for Foxconn China Fab

 

Presidential Runner Gou Dismisses Foxconn Links Threat – Insider

 

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

China Joins US, EU in Vow to Tackle ‘Catastrophic' AI Harm Risk
China Joins US, EU in Vow to Tackle ‘Catastrophic' AI Harm Risk
India to Permit Apple, Samsung, Lenovo to Import PCs, Tablets
India to Permit Apple, Samsung, Lenovo to Import PCs, Tablets
Nvidia May See $5 Billion Hit From Early China Chip Curbs – WSJ
Nvidia May See $5 Billion Hit From Early China Chip Curbs – WSJ
Canada Bans China’s WeChat on State Devices Over Privacy Risks
Canada Bans China’s WeChat on State Devices Over Privacy Risks
logo

Fintech

Many Crypto Court Battles Queued up Behind Bankman-Fried
Many Crypto Court Battles Queued up Behind Bankman-Fried
Jim Pollard 03 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com