China Denies iPhone Ban Claim But Warns of ‘Security Incidents’

September 13, 2023

The reported ban coincides with rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, and signals growing challenges for Apple


New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California
New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday denied recent reports that said some government agencies and firms had told staff to stop using Apple’s iPhones at work.

“China has not issued laws, regulations or policy documents that prohibit the purchase and use of foreign brand phones such as Apple’s,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing when asked about the reports.

“But recently we did notice a lot of media exposure of security incidents related to Apple’s phones. The Chinese government attaches great importance to information and cyber security and treats both domestic and foreign companies as equals,” she added.

 

Also on AF: Apple and Tech Suppliers Hit by China’s Widening iPhone Curbs

 

Reuters recently reported that China had widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff at some central government agencies to stop using their Apple mobiles at work.

The supposed ban coincides with rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, and signals growing challenges for Apple, which relies heavily on China for revenue growth and manufacturing.

Mao said China hoped all mobile phone companies would strictly abide its laws and regulations “such as the Data Security Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China”, as well as “strengthen information security management”.

China has increasingly emphasised using locally-made tech products, as technology has become a major national security issue for Beijing and Washington.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

China’s Ban on iPhone Use Expands to Local and State Entities

New Huawei Phone Made With ‘50% More Homegrown Chip Parts’

Key US Lawmaker Wants End to Chip Exports to Huawei, SMIC

Ex-Apple Engineer Who Stole Tech For China Now At Baidu – CNBC

Apple Shipped 65% More iPhones Made in India in 2022 – ToI

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

