fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Foxconn to Use Nvidia Chips for Driverless Cars, EVs

January 4, 2023

Nvidia said its technology, which includes chips to process information from sensors in real time, will help Foxconn overcome challenges in ramping up automobile production


A motorcyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn in Taipei
Taiwan-based Foxconn makes electric vehicles for Lordstown Motors Corp and has a contract to make Fisker Inc's second car model, PEAR. Photo: Reuters

 

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn and chipmaker Nvidia joined forces on Tuesday to create platforms for driverless and electric cars.

Foxconn said it will produce electronic control units (ECUs) for cars based on Nvidia’s DRIVE Orin chip, which is designed exclusively for computing in connected and autonomous vehicles.

The ECUs will serve the global automotive market, Foxconn said.

 

Also on AF: Foxconn’s Covid-Hit China iPhone Plant Close to Full Recovery

 

Companies developing electric and autonomous cars have struggled to bring products to the market in recent years as they grapple with rising costs and difficulties in ramping up production.

Nvidia said its technology, which includes chips to process information from sensors in real time, will help Foxconn overcome some of those challenges.

The chipmaker sees a market opportunity of $300 billion in the automotive sector and reported revenue of $251 million in the third quarter from the segment. The tie-up will allow it to scale efforts to meet growing demand for chips made for autonomous and connected vehicles, it added.

Contract manufacturer Foxconn, which operates a vehicle manufacturing facility in Ohio, said its vehicles will contain ECUs based on DRIVE Orin and Nvidia’s DRIVE Hyperion sensors for autonomous driving.

Taiwan-based Foxconn makes electric vehicles for Lordstown Motors and has a contract to make Fisker’s second car model, PEAR. It also manufactures Apple products.

The company said in October it hopes to eventually make cars for Tesla as it ramps up electric vehicle manufacturing to diversify its business.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

 

Also read:

Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India iPhone Factory

Nvidia Offers New Chip to China That Meets US Limits

China Firms Work on Alternatives to Nvidia Auto Chips – TechCrunch

US Ban on Nvidia, AMD Chips Could Backfire, Analysts Say

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Samsung to Expand Chip Production Even as Rivals Cut Back
Samsung to Expand Chip Production Even as Rivals Cut Back
Tesla Pauses Shanghai Gigafactory Production Amid Covid Surge
Tesla Pauses Shanghai Gigafactory Production Amid Covid Surge
Huawei Banks on Tech Patents As New Revenue Source - Nikkei
Huawei Banks on Tech Patents As New Revenue Source - Nikkei
Tesla China Boss Sent to US to Fix Faltering Production
Tesla China Boss Sent to US to Fix Faltering Production
logo

Electric Vehicles

BYD Beats Tesla to be Top EV Seller in 2022 – SCMP
BYD Beats Tesla to be Top EV Seller in 2022 – SCMP
Alfie Habershon 04 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com