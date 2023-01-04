Foxconn to Use Nvidia Chips for Driverless Cars, EVs

Nvidia said its technology, which includes chips to process information from sensors in real time, will help Foxconn overcome challenges in ramping up automobile production

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn and chipmaker Nvidia joined forces on Tuesday to create platforms for driverless and electric cars.

Foxconn said it will produce electronic control units (ECUs) for cars based on Nvidia’s DRIVE Orin chip, which is designed exclusively for computing in connected and autonomous vehicles.

The ECUs will serve the global automotive market, Foxconn said.

Companies developing electric and autonomous cars have struggled to bring products to the market in recent years as they grapple with rising costs and difficulties in ramping up production.

Nvidia said its technology, which includes chips to process information from sensors in real time, will help Foxconn overcome some of those challenges.

The chipmaker sees a market opportunity of $300 billion in the automotive sector and reported revenue of $251 million in the third quarter from the segment. The tie-up will allow it to scale efforts to meet growing demand for chips made for autonomous and connected vehicles, it added.

Contract manufacturer Foxconn, which operates a vehicle manufacturing facility in Ohio, said its vehicles will contain ECUs based on DRIVE Orin and Nvidia’s DRIVE Hyperion sensors for autonomous driving.

Taiwan-based Foxconn makes electric vehicles for Lordstown Motors and has a contract to make Fisker’s second car model, PEAR. It also manufactures Apple products.

The company said in October it hopes to eventually make cars for Tesla as it ramps up electric vehicle manufacturing to diversify its business.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

