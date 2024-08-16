fbpx

Fully Electric Passenger Plane Could Fly 500 Miles – CNN

August 16, 2024

Commercial aviation is struggling to reduce its climate impact and is currently not on track to meet its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050


A China Eastern Airlines plane and a Shanghai Airlines plane are seen in Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, on June 4, 2020. File photo: Aly Song, Reuters

 

A Dutch startup says it has come up with a design for a fully electric passenger aircraft with a range of 500 miles (805km) and space for 90 passengers, CNN reported.

The plane, called the E9X, currently exists only on paper but Elysian plans to build a scale model within two to three years, and a full-scale prototype by 2030, the story went on, in what could be a breakthrough for the commercial aviation industry which is struggling to reduce its climate impact.

The E9X will have eight propeller engines and a wingspan of almost 42m, making it larger than a Boeing 737 or an Airbus A320, the report continued, though it would only be able to carry half the number of passengers.

“Many experts say you need battery technology beyond [anything that will be available until] 2050 to get reasonable range and payload capability,” said Reynard de Vries, director of design and engineering at Elysian. “But the question we asked ourselves was, ‘how do I get the maximum range for the battery technology that we already have?’ ”

Read the full story: CNN

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

BP Australia to Launch Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

China’s CATL Eyes Condensed Matter Battery for Planes, EVs

China Reuses Secret Spaceplane, One Still in Flight – Forbes

Shell Mulls Biofuels Plant To Meet Growing Asian Aviation Demand

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

