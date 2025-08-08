fbpx

Type to search

China

China Releases Star Dealmaker Bao Fan Released From Detention

August 8, 2025

His disappearance in early 2023 rattled professionals in the financial sector, as Beijing dialled up a campaign to rein in “lavish lifestyles” of the “financial elite”.


Bank delays 2022 results, saying auditors told it they were unable to complete their audit and sign off on earnings until they contact Bao, the CEO
Bao Fan, founder and CEO of China Renaissance, speaks at a conference in Laguna Beach in this file photo by Reuters prior to his arrest in February 2023.

 

One of China’s most famous financial dealmakers, who was detained by authorities more than two years ago, has been released from detention, a source has revealed.

Bao Fan, founder of the boutique investment bank China Renaissance Holdings, was taken away by Chinese authorities in 2023 in a mysterious incident that sent shockwaves through the country’s financial sector when news emerged that people were unable to contact him.

Bao, who founded the bank in 2005 with two other men and still owns nearly 49% of the company’s issued shares, was one of the several high-profile financial executives who went missing in recent years with little explanation amid a sweeping anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping.

 

ALSO SEE: ‘Conflicted’ Intel CEO Must Resign Over China Ties, Trump Says

 

Campaign against lavish lifestyles

His disappearance rattled professionals in the financial industry in the world’s second-largest economy, as Beijing dialled up its campaign to rein in the “lavish lifestyle” of the “financial elite”.

His release comes as Beijing recently stepped up efforts to boost business confidence, particularly among the country’s tech entrepreneurs, whose businesses have suffered from a years-long crackdown.

China is looking to boost confidence in the private sector, which has been reeling from weak domestic consumption and a prolonged debt crisis in the property sector, amid the broader backdrop of heightened trade tensions with the United States.

Bao, widely regarded as one of China’s best-connected bankers, was released from detention earlier this week, the person said on Friday, declining to be identified as the information was not public.

He had been involved in high-profile deals including the mergers of ride-hailing firms Didi and Kuaidi, food delivery giants Meituan and Dianping, and travel platforms Ctrip and Qunar.

China Renaissance didn’t immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment, and Bao did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment. Chinese media Caixin first reported Bao’s release, citing unidentified sources.

 

Renaissance shares jump

China Renaissance shares jumped 17% on Friday to close at HK$6.87 ($0.8752) before the news of his release became public.

Bao, who previously worked at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, went missing in February 2023.

Trade in China Renaissance shares was suspended in April 2023 after the bank delayed publication of its audited annual results as a result of mainland Chinese authorities taking away Bao to cooperate with an investigation.

A Chinese financial publication reported in May 2023 that he was detained by disciplinary and supervision officials. Authorities have as yet not given any explanation. China Renaissance shares plunged 72% on the day it resumed trading in last September.

Sources have previously told Reuters that he was taken away to assist in an investigation into a former colleague.

Xie Yi Jing, who co-founded China Renaissance, replaced Bao as chairman in February last year.

Subsequently, Bao’s wife Hui Yin Ching was appointed as chairperson to lead the boutique investment bank in October, with changes in other senior management ranks as well.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s Bankers, Fund Managers Ditch Careers Amid Crackdown

China’s War on Wealth: Funds Staff Told to Repay ‘Excess’ Salaries

China Regulator Ramps up Crackdown With Fund Inspections

Missing Banker Bao Fan Resigns From China Renaissance – CNN

Beijing’s Crackdown Wiped $1.1 Trillion Off Chinese Big Tech

China Set to Tighten Hold on Crackdown-Hit Finance Sector

China Bans Top Nomura Investment Banker From Exiting Mainland

China Renaissance Bank Halts Trading After Bao Fan’s Detention

Missing Chinese Banker Bao Fan ‘Assisting Authorities in Probe’

Missing China Banker Wanted to Move Wealth to Singapore

China Bank Reassures Staff Over Star CEO’s Disappearance

China Says Crackdowns Essential to Protect Markets, Tame ‘Barbaric’ Tech Growth

Top China Dealmaker Bao Fan Disappears, Bank Stock Plunges

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

After Taking Some Big Blows, India's Modi Starts to Hit Back
After Taking Some Big Blows, India's Modi Starts to Hit Back
'Conflicted' Intel CEO Must Resign Over China Ties, Trump Says
'Conflicted' Intel CEO Must Resign Over China Ties, Trump Says
Surge of Chinese Exports to Southeast Asia as Cargo to US Falls
Surge of Chinese Exports to Southeast Asia as Cargo to US Falls
Toyota Slashes Profit Forecast, Sees $9.5 Billion Tariff Hit
Toyota Slashes Profit Forecast, Sees $9.5 Billion Tariff Hit
logo

China

US Unveils 100% Tariff on Imported Chips But Key Firms Exempt
US Unveils 100% Tariff on Imported Chips But Key Firms Exempt
Jim Pollard 07 Aug 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com