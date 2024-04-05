fbpx

Type to search

AI

Google, Microsoft, Intel to Study AI-Related Job Losses – WaPo

April 5, 2024

The study comes at a time when fears are mounting of widespread job losses across a multitude of industries, ranging from Hollywood to web development


An AI sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China
An AI sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters

 

Some of America’s biggest technology companies are forming a group to study how artificial intelligence (AI) might fuel job losses in the industry, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The study is being led by cloud computing leader Cisco and will be joined by several other tech giants, including Google, Microsoft, IBM, chipmaker Intel and consultant Accenture, WaPo reported. It will also involve two key American labour unions, the report added.

The study comes at a time when fears are mounting of widespread job losses across a multitude of industries, ranging from Hollywood to web development. A post-Covid slowdown has also led tech layoffs to skyrocket, with firms like IBM, Microsoft and Google cutting hundreds of thousands of jobs since last year.

Read the full report: The Washington Post

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

AI Could Pass Human Tests This Decade, Says Nvidia Chief

Big Tech Exaggerating AI’s Threat to Humanity, Expert Says

Scientists Teach AI How To Be Bad But Can’t Undo It – Futurism

US Warned AI Poses ‘Extinction-Level Threat’ to Humanity – Time

AI Will Worsen Global Inequality, Replace Jobs, Says IMF – BBC

AI Model Boosts Scientists’ Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream – IS

Generative AI Seen Having Big Impacts on Environment – Nature

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

China Bans Government Computers From Using Intel, AMD Chips: FT
China Bans Government Computers From Using Intel, AMD Chips: FT
US Warned AI Poses ‘Extinction-Level Threat’ to Humanity – Time
US Warned AI Poses ‘Extinction-Level Threat’ to Humanity – Time
India To Pump $1.2 Billion Into AI Projects, Startups
India To Pump $1.2 Billion Into AI Projects, Startups
AI Could Pass Human Tests This Decade, Says Nvidia Chief
AI Could Pass Human Tests This Decade, Says Nvidia Chief
logo

AI

Samsung Poised For Nine-Fold Profit Jump Thanks to Chip Rebound
Samsung Poised For Nine-Fold Profit Jump Thanks to Chip Rebound
Vishakha Saxena 04 Apr 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com