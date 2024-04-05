Google, Microsoft, Intel to Study AI-Related Job Losses – WaPo

The study comes at a time when fears are mounting of widespread job losses across a multitude of industries, ranging from Hollywood to web development

Some of America’s biggest technology companies are forming a group to study how artificial intelligence (AI) might fuel job losses in the industry, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The study is being led by cloud computing leader Cisco and will be joined by several other tech giants, including Google, Microsoft, IBM, chipmaker Intel and consultant Accenture, WaPo reported. It will also involve two key American labour unions, the report added.

The study comes at a time when fears are mounting of widespread job losses across a multitude of industries, ranging from Hollywood to web development. A post-Covid slowdown has also led tech layoffs to skyrocket, with firms like IBM, Microsoft and Google cutting hundreds of thousands of jobs since last year.

Vishakha Saxena

