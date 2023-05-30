fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

India May Cut Import Tax on Solar Panels Amid Domestic Shortage

May 30, 2023

Government sources said the import tax may be halved, and GST cut, because local producers cannot meet the rising demand for renewable energy


India is looking at slashing import and other taxes on solar panels to make up for a shortfall of produce from local manufacturers, government sources say.
Workers clean panels at a solar park in Modhera, in Gujarat, India (Reuters).

 

India is contemplating slashing its import tax – and goods and services tax – on solar panels, because local groups can’t keep up with demand.

Government officials say local producers cannot meet the rapidly rising demand for renewable energy.

India’s renewable energy ministry has held talks with the finance ministry to approve its request to cut the import tax on solar panels from 40% to 20%, according to three sources, who declined to be named as the decision has not been finalised.

Also, the two ministries may make a recommendation to India’s Goods and Services Tax Council to lower the goods and services tax (GST) on solar panels to 5%, from the 12% imposed in 2021, they said.

ALSO SEE:

Wind Power Body Plans to Provide a Third of Japan’s Electricity

 

Tata, Adani, Vikram face shortages

The change would be a boost for Indian solar power giants such as Tata Power, Adani Green and Vikram Solar which won solar power supply contracts by quoting aggressive tariffs but face shortage of local equipment to complete the contracts.

India imposed the 40% solar panel import tax in April 2022 and a 25% tax on solar cells to discourage Chinese imports, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to become more self-reliant and cut emissions by scaling up renewable energy generation.

“However, domestic capacity is falling short … imports are required to fill in the gap,” one of the sources said.

The proposal comes as Modi looks at achieving a target of 365 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar capacity by 2031-32, part of a green energy push that extends from promoting electric cars to sustainable aviation fuel.

India’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. A spokesperson for the renewable energy ministry said a comment would be made as soon as possible.

 

Jump in demand from companies, industry

India’s current annual solar panel manufacturing capacity is 32 GW per annum but the country requires about 52 GW as demand for green, cheaper energy has jumped from corporate offices, industrial units and big factories.

Though solar currently makes up over half of India’s renewable energy capacity, domestic component supplies have been slow to pick up, and the industry was also spooked by higher import taxes.

One of the government officials, who highlighted the necessity of changes in taxes, said India’s reliance on solar panel imports in the next two years was “expected to be heavy at nearly 8-10 gigawatts per annum.”

India imported $3 billion worth of solar panels in 2021-22, 92% of which came from China, government data shows.

The tax cuts could potentially lower the cost of imported panels by a fifth, bringing them closer to the prices of domestically made modules, the government sources said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Set to Install 100 GW of Solar Power This Year – PV Mag

 

Global Warming Set to Break 1.5C Tipping Point by 2027

 

India’s Power Play to Become a Global Solar Force – Hindu

 

Vietnamese Fret Over US Xinjiang Law Risk to Solar Panel Trade

 

Solar Power Saves India $4.2 Billion in Fuel Costs – Mint

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Japan Plans to Beam Solar Power From Space by 2025 – engadget
Japan Plans to Beam Solar Power From Space by 2025 – engadget
China Strains, AI Top of The Agenda at US, EU Summit Talks
China Strains, AI Top of The Agenda at US, EU Summit Talks
China's Cash-Strapped Wuhan Calling in Its Debts - CNN
China's Cash-Strapped Wuhan Calling in Its Debts - CNN
Nikkei, Hang Seng Advance on US Debt Deal Hopes, Japan AI
Nikkei, Hang Seng Advance on US Debt Deal Hopes, Japan AI
logo

New Energy

Wind Power Body Plans to Provide a Third of Japan’s Electricity
Wind Power Body Plans to Provide a Third of Japan’s Electricity
Jim Pollard 29 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com