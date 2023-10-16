fbpx

India Planning Early Warning Systems for Risky Glacial Lakes

October 16, 2023

A flash flood caused by the collapse of a glacial lake in Sikkim state has led to realization that India needs to monitor over 50 lakes in the Himalayas at risk of collapse because of global warming


Supplies are sent via a zip line over the Teesta river to Dzongu, a village hit by a flash flood in Sikkim in India's mountainous northeast (Reuters).

 

India plans to set up early warning systems on some of the more than 50 glacial lakes in the Himalayas seen as being at high risk of collapse.

The news, revealed by a senior official on Monday, comes as the country seeks to manage deadly floods that killed at least 60 people this month.

There are 56 at-risk glacial lakes in India and the urgency to monitor them was revealed after Lhonak Lake in the eastern Himalayas burst its banks two weeks ago and caused widespread damage in Sikkim, a small mountainous state wedged between China, Nepal and Bhutan.

India had been working on a pilot project with Swiss experts to set up the country’s first early-warning systems at Lhonak Lake, and also at nearby Shako Cho lake. If the systems had been installed, they could have given 90 minutes warning before floods engulfed homes and structures.

 

ALSO SEE: China Adds Himalaya Peak Weather Station Amid Climate Concerns

 

Climate change warming mountain regions

“We will try some monitoring systems at lakes that are at risk,” Krishna S Vatsa, a member of India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said. The NDMA is coordinating with Indian and international institutes for the project.

State governments will provide recommendations on which of the 56 at-risk glacial lakes in India need to be prioritised for setting up the monitoring systems, Vatsa said.

Vatsa said authorities will aim to set up some of these systems by next year to monitor the weather and environment at the lakes as a first component of an early warning system. The full system would be installed later based on the outcome of monitoring.

He added though that this was “easier said than done” given the difficulty in reaching these lakes high in the mountains, which can be accessed only during summer months. Also, these will be unmanned systems running on solar or battery power.

As climate change warms high mountain regions, many communities are facing dangerous glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Lakes holding water from melted glaciers can overfill and burst, sending torrents rushing down mountain valleys.

More than 200 such lakes now pose a high hazard to Himalayan communities in India, Pakistan, China, Nepal and Bhutan, according to 2022 research, and India currently lags behind its South Asian neighbours in deploying glacial flood early warning systems.

The Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday that top officials from multiple ministries will meet on Wednesday to formulate a plan for early warning systems.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Global Warming Rocks the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau – China Dialogue

 

China and Nepal to Look at Himalayan Power Grid Link

 

Global Warming Set to Break 1.5C Tipping Point by 2027

 

India to Close About 30 Coal Mines in Next Few Years – ToI

 

Critical China Factory Hubs Face Greatest Climate Change Risk

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

