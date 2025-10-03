fbpx

India

Indian Central Bank to Ease Foreign Borrowing Rules for Firms

October 3, 2025

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra arrives at a press conference in Mumbai, in this pic from June 6, 2025 (Reuters, Francis Mascarenhas).

 

India’s central bank moved on Friday to improve funding flows by linking corporate foreign borrowing limits to financial strength and scrapping cost caps on most such debt.

The proposal was part of wider measures unveiled this week by Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The RBI proposal allows firms to raise up to $1 billion or 300% of net worth, whichever is higher. This replaces the earlier $1.5 billion cap under the automatic route, which needed specific approval for larger sums.

 

The central bank also suggested scrapping cost caps, permitting external commercial borrowings at market-determined interest rates, instead of the previous ceiling of a global benchmark, plus 500–550 basis points.

For borrowings of less than three-year maturity, costs will be capped in line with those applicable for trade credit.

Along with that, the RBI also proposed widening the pool of eligible borrowers and lenders and easing restrictions on the use of such borrowings.

The central bank proposed allowing any India-incorporated entity, including firms under restructuring or investigation, to tap external borrowings.

Companies under restructuring would need approval under a resolution plan, while those under investigation could borrow with adequate disclosures.

Previously, only entities eligible for foreign direct investment could access overseas debt.

The RBI has invited feedback on the proposals until October 24 before finalising the rules.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

India

