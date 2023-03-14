fbpx

Type to search

North Asia

Japan, Canada to Build Joint Battery Metals Supply Chain

March 14, 2023

A Japanese trade mission including public officials and private representatives of 16 battery industry firms were in Canada last week


A worker wearing protective clothing is seen near a mine in Canada. File photo: Reuters.

 

Japan and Canada are looking to join forces to build stronger supply chains for battery metals, Japan’s industry minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, announced on Tuesday.

A public-private mission led by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and including 16 companies that work with batteries, visited Canada last week for talks on constructing sustainable and resilient supply chains, he said.

“Canada has an abundance of battery metals and good market access to the United States,” Nishimura told a news conference.

“Canada is one of the most important countries for Japan when it comes to strengthening our supply chains of storage battery metals,” he said.

 

Also on AF: China Seen Lifting Retirement Age to Avert Pension Timebomb

 

He declined to give details of the talks but said he would take various opportunities, including an upcoming G7 ministerial meeting, to reinforce cooperation with Canada.

As the chair of the Group of Seven nations (G7) this year, Japan will hold a ministerial meeting on climate, energy and environment in the city of Sapporo on April 15-16, ahead of a G7 summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21, to promote what it calls a realistic energy transition.

Batteries are key for Japan as it strives for carbon neutrality by 2050 as they are the most important technology in the electrification of automobiles and other devices and essential for boosting the adoption of renewable energy.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China’s Reliance on Foreign Battery Metals a ‘Risk to EV Sector’

China Hits Back at Canada Over Minerals Firms Exit Order

Australia’s EV Metals Group Acquires UK Battery Division

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Seen Lifting Retirement Age to Avert Pension Timebomb
China Seen Lifting Retirement Age to Avert Pension Timebomb
India to Discourage Foreign Trade Settlement in Chinese Yuan
India to Discourage Foreign Trade Settlement in Chinese Yuan
Indian Bank Rushes to Calm Users After Name Confusion With SVB
Indian Bank Rushes to Calm Users After Name Confusion With SVB
Taiwan Shows Off Homegrown Drones for 'Asymmetric Warfare'
Taiwan Shows Off Homegrown Drones for 'Asymmetric Warfare'
logo

North Asia

Nissan Comeback Stalls on Ariya EV’s Production Woes
Nissan Comeback Stalls on Ariya EV’s Production Woes
Sean O'Meara 10 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com