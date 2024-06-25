Japan Hits 11 Firms, 5 States with Ukraine Sanctions – Nippon

Tokyo imposed asset freezes and export bans on 11 companies, plus groups in five countries last Friday over sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Japanese government imposed asset freezes and export bans on 11 companies, plus groups in five countries last Friday over sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by Nippon.com, which said the countries were China and India, plus the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told colleagues at the last Group of Seven meeting in Italy about his administration’s policy of slapping Russia-related sanctions on companies and groups in third countries, it said, adding that the Kishida administration also added 11 Russian individuals and 28 groups to its sanction list.

