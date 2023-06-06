Japan PM Kishida’s ‘New Capitalism’ Action Plan For Growth

The strategy stresses investment in science and technology, innovation and start-ups, as well as the green and digital transformation

Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida has revealed his “new capitalism” plan to drive growth and shift the world’s No3 economy into a higher gear.

The prime minister plans to boost growth and wealth distribution through wage hikes with an economic strategy that will focus on investment in human resources, science and technology, innovation and start-ups, as well as green and digital transformation.

The action plan and separate mid-year economic policy framework are expected to be approved by Kishida’s cabinet later this month.

Some lawmakers are speculating that the prime minister may call a snap election to solidify his position.

While the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its small ally Komeito are unlikely to lose to opposition parties that are in disarray, a weak showing at the election could cost Kishida his job.

“With wages at 30-year high and appetite for investment firming up, forces are falling into place which will break up a vicious circle seen in the past years,” a summary statement of the action plan said.

Cautious Japanese firms offered annual wage hikes of more than 3% at this year’s wage talks given the need to lure workers against the backdrop of high inflation and a labour crunch.

Kishida’s government is piling pressure on Japanese firms to foster a higher wage environment and make the job market more flexible. The government’s plan calls for minimum wages to reach national average at 1,000 yen this year versus 961 yen at present.

Among other initiatives, it also called for targeted government spending on green and digital transformation to serve as catalysts for private-sector investment.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

