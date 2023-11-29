fbpx

Japan Space Agency Says Rocket Data Safe After Cyberattack

November 29, 2023

The space agency was tipped off by an unnamed organisation about the attempted breach and a probe was underway


A logo of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is seen in front of a gate at the JAXA Chofu Aerospace Center Aerodrome Branch in Tokyo January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
Japan’s space agency was targeted by a cyberattack, it emerged on Wednesday, but claims the hackers were unable to access important rocket or satellite operations data.

“There was a possibility of unauthorised access by exploiting the vulnerability of network equipment,” the spokesperson at Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said, declining to elaborate on details such as when the attack took place.

 

The space agency learned of the possibility of the unauthorised access after receiving information from an external organisation and conducting an internal investigation, the spokesperson said, declining to identify the organisation’s name.

The investigation is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Japanese media reported that the cyberattack occurred during the summer and the police became aware of the attack and notified JAXA this autumn. The Yomiuri newspaper first reported the incident.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

