Japanese Scientists Find Microplastics in Clouds – Aljazeera

September 28, 2023

Microplastics that come from industrial effluent, textiles, car tyres and personal care products were found in the mists at the top of Mount Fuji


A view shows typhoon Khanun in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, August 2, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a social media video. Photo: Reuters

 

Japanese scientists say they have found traces of microplastics in the clouds and are worried that their presence could be affecting the climate in ways that are not yet fully understood, Aljazeera reported.

The scientists climbed Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama to collect water from the mists that shroud the peaks, and identified nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber in the airborne microplastics, the report went on.

“If the issue of ‘plastic air pollution’ is not addressed proactively, climate change and ecological risks may become a reality, causing irreversible and serious environmental damage in the future,” the lead author of the research warned.

Read the full story: Aljazeera

 

