Japanese Scientists Find Microplastics in Clouds – Aljazeera

Japanese scientists say they have found traces of microplastics in the clouds and are worried that their presence could be affecting the climate in ways that are not yet fully understood, Aljazeera reported.
The scientists climbed Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama to collect water from the mists that shroud the peaks, and identified nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber in the airborne microplastics, the report went on.
“If the issue of ‘plastic air pollution’ is not addressed proactively, climate change and ecological risks may become a reality, causing irreversible and serious environmental damage in the future,” the lead author of the research warned.
Read the full story: Aljazeera
- By Sean O’Meara
