Japanese Scientists Find Microplastics in Clouds – Aljazeera

Microplastics that come from industrial effluent, textiles, car tyres and personal care products were found in the mists at the top of Mount Fuji

Japanese scientists say they have found traces of microplastics in the clouds and are worried that their presence could be affecting the climate in ways that are not yet fully understood, Aljazeera reported.

The scientists climbed Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama to collect water from the mists that shroud the peaks, and identified nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber in the airborne microplastics, the report went on.

“If the issue of ‘plastic air pollution’ is not addressed proactively, climate change and ecological risks may become a reality, causing irreversible and serious environmental damage in the future,” the lead author of the research warned.

Read the full story: Aljazeera

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Fossil Fuel Phase-Out ‘Unrealistic’, China Climate Chief Warns

China Warned to Keep Politics Out of Climate Talks by Kerry

Asia Rocked by More Record Heat in May as Climate Woes Rise

Mega Methane Leaks Risking Climate Disaster – Guardian