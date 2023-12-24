fbpx

Type to search

Transport

Japanese Tanker Attacked Near India by Iranian Drone, US Says

December 24, 2023

The US Department of Defence said on Saturday the drone that attacked the Japanese-owned chemical tanker was launched from Iran.


The Chem Pluto was attacked by an Iranian drone off the west coast of India, the US said on Saturday (Arab News image).

 

A drone attack on a Japanese-owned tanker 200 nautical miles from India has aggravated shipping tensions in West Asia and the Middle East, which are already strained by multiple attacks on vessels in or near the Red Sea.

The US Department of Defence said early on Saturday that the drone which attacked the chemical tanker was launched from Iran.

“The motor vessel Chem Pluto, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10am local time (6am GMT) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.

 

ALSO SEE: China’s Geely Says Ship Attacks Will Delay EV Arrivals in EU

 

The incident highlights escalating regional tensions and new risk to shipping lanes after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Many of the world’s biggest shipping companies are now avoiding the Red Sea, because of numerous attacks on vessels over the past four weeks.

The Iranian government, as well as its allied militant forces in Yemen, have publicly criticized the Israeli government’s military operation in Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinian citizens have been killed in the ongoing conflict, according to aid monitors.

The Pentagon statement said this was the “seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021.”

There were no casualties as a result of the attack and a brief fire on board the tanker was extinguished.

The incident took place only 200 nautical miles from the coast of India.

A spokesperson for the Iranian delegation at the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Inflation Worries Mount as Exporters Hunt Ways Around Red Sea

 

Chinese Car Exports to EU Seen Hit by Red Sea Ship Attacks

 

US May Hike Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Other Goods – WSJ

 

Red Sea Attacks Disrupt Key Asia-Europe Sea Trade Route

 

Freight Firms Avoid Red Sea, Hitting Asia-Europe Supply Chains

 

Israel Probing Short-Selling Before Hamas Attack – Guardian

 

Shipping Group Maersk Cuts Growth Outlook on China Curbs

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China's Nio Unveils Flagship EV to Take on Mercedes, Porsche
China's Nio Unveils Flagship EV to Take on Mercedes, Porsche
Beijing Slams US Plan to Review China's Supply of Legacy Chips
Beijing Slams US Plan to Review China's Supply of Legacy Chips
China Identifies Disaster Relief Projects in $140bn Spending Plan
China Identifies Disaster Relief Projects in $140bn Spending Plan
India Taps AI in Forecasts as Extreme Weather Weighs on Economy
India Taps AI in Forecasts as Extreme Weather Weighs on Economy
logo

Transport

Tesla Gains $31m Shanghai Land For New Megapack Battery Plant
Tesla Gains $31m Shanghai Land For New Megapack Battery Plant
Vishakha Saxena 22 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com