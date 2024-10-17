fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

McKinsey Cuts 500 Jobs Amid Revamp of China Business – WSJ

October 17, 2024

US consultancy is cutting about 500 jobs – a third of its business – to reduce security risks while working in China


The McKinsey & Company logo is seen at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, June 21, 2023, in this Reuters file image.

 

McKinsey, the US-based consulting firm, is cutting about 500 jobs amid a major revamp of its business in China, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The group has been reducing its government-linked clients and and the job cuts will reduce its workforce in China by about a third, the report said on Wednesday.

The company has been separating its China unit from global operations to reduce security risks with doing business in the country, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

McKinsey has reduced its workforce in Greater China, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, by hundreds of employees over the past two years, the report said.

In June 2023, the firm listed nearly 1,500 employees on the Greater China website, the report added.

McKinsey did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s Bankers, Fund Managers Ditch Careers Amid Crackdown

State-Linked China Group Wants Review of Intel Sales in Country

All-Time-High EV Sales in China Defy Slowdown Worry

China Pushing For a Bigger Say on Prices of Global Metals

EU Warns ‘China Must Adapt’ to Resolve Trade Disputes

China’s Retaliatory Bans Could Cost US Tech Giants Billions

Cambodia is a ‘Money-Laundering Haven for Chinese Criminals’

SE Asia Crime Networks Rely on Telegram, Crypto, UN Says

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Australia's Robust Jobs Market Dims Hope of 2024 Rate Cut
Australia's Robust Jobs Market Dims Hope of 2024 Rate Cut
Musk Promises Starlink to India After Ambani Challenge Quashed
Musk Promises Starlink to India After Ambani Challenge Quashed
State-Linked China Group Wants Review of Intel Sales in Country
State-Linked China Group Wants Review of Intel Sales in Country
Tokyo University Scientists 'Turn Carbon Dioxide Into Green Fuel'
Tokyo University Scientists 'Turn Carbon Dioxide Into Green Fuel'
logo

Market Insights

US Researchers Make Cement With 98% Less CO2 – New Atlas
US Researchers Make Cement With 98% Less CO2 – New Atlas
Jim Pollard 16 Oct 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com