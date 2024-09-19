fbpx

Type to search

Carbon

Meta Deal with Brazilian Bank for Forestry Carbon Removal Credits

September 19, 2024

Tech giant agreed to buy up to 3.9 million carbon offset credits from BTG Pactual’s forestry arm through till 2038 in a deal likely valued about $16m


Meta said the deal is its largest carbon removal transaction from a single project (Reuters).

 

Facebook owner Meta has done a deal with a Brazilian investment bank’s forestry arm to buy carbon offset credits.

The tech giant agreed to buy up to 3.9 million carbon offset credits from BTG Pactual’s forestry arm through till 2038, the companies said on Wednesday in a statement.

They did not disclose the value of the deal, but the average price for forestry carbon offsets last week was $4.22 per credit, according to data provider Allied Offsets. That could value the deal at up to $16 million based on that price.

 

ALSO SEE: Nearly Half of Gen Z Wish TikTok Was Never Invented: US Poll

 

Carbon offsets allow companies to offset greenhouse gas emissions by paying for actions to cut emissions elsewhere to meet corporate climate goals. Each credit represents a reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions.

Under the long-term contract signed by Meta and BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (TIG), the owner of Facebook and Instagram agreed to buy 1.3 million carbon credits, with options to purchase an additional 2.6 million credits.

Meta said the deal is its largest carbon removal transaction from a single project and is part of its commitment to reach net zero emissions across its value chain in 2030.

The credits were generated by BTG Pactual TIG’s forest restoration projects in Latin America, where it has planted more than 7 million seedlings, according to the statement.

In June, TIG announced the sale of 8 million carbon credits to Microsoft in the largest-ever transaction of such credits worldwide.

The deals from Microsoft and Meta come even though demand for offsets broadly stalled last year.

Companies including food giant Nestle and fashion house Gucci have reduced their buying of credits amid widespread doubts that they served to reduce emissions.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

NOTE: The headline on this report was amended on September 19, 2024.

 

ALSO SEE:

Germany Rejects ‘Fake’ Chinese Carbon Credits Used by Oil Firm

Firms May Abandon Net-Zero Plans Amid Carbon Offset Uncertainty

A Third of Carbon Credits Fail on New ‘High-Integrity’ Criteria

Carbon Offsets Mostly ‘Ineffective’, Slow Net Zero Shift – FT

Heatwaves, Forest Fires Depleted Vital Carbon Sink – NS

Zero-Carbon Breakthrough For Industry’s Dirty Businesses – NA

China Turns to Carbon Capture, Biomass For Coal Power Emissions

Zero-Carbon Drive Doubts Delaying Key Minerals Investment

Carbon Removal Could Rake in $100 Billion Annually From 2030

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Nearly Half of Gen Z Wish TikTok Was Never Invented: US Poll
Nearly Half of Gen Z Wish TikTok Was Never Invented: US Poll
Governments Spend $2.6tn on Climate-Harming Support – Guardian
Governments Spend $2.6tn on Climate-Harming Support – Guardian
Nikkei, Hang Seng, China Stocks Advance on US Rate Cut Boost
Nikkei, Hang Seng, China Stocks Advance on US Rate Cut Boost
Rising India Overtakes China in Key MSCI Equities Index
Rising India Overtakes China in Key MSCI Equities Index
logo

Carbon

Oil And Gas Sector Way Off Net Zero Track: S&P Global
Oil And Gas Sector Way Off Net Zero Track: S&P Global
Jim Pollard 17 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com