China-US Economic Ties

More Chinese Companies Blacklisted For Uyghur Forced Labour

August 9, 2024

Some 73 companies are now on the US blacklist. New additions include Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group in Hong Kong and Century Sunshine Group, which make magnesium fertilizer and alloy products.


The US said on Tuesday it will impose visa bans on Chinese officials involved in the forced assimilation of Tibetan children.
Rights groups have accused Beijing of locking up millions of Uyghurs and other minorities in prison camps, which Chinese officials deny. This image shows Uyghurs in a re-education camp in Xinjiang in western China in an undated video screen shot. Photo via Reuters.

 

The US government banned imports from more Chinese companies on Thursday over alleged rights abuses involving its Uyghur citizens.

The Department of Homeland Security named five companies it had added to a government blacklist, as part of its effort to eliminate goods made with forced labour from the US supply chain.

The companies include Hong Kong-based Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings and its parent, Century Sunshine Group Holdings, which manufacture magnesium fertilizer and magnesium alloy products. Also included is Zijin Mining Group Co subsidiary Xinjiang Habahe Ashele Copper Co, which mines nonferrous metals.

 

The companies were added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, which restricts imports tied to what the US government characterizes as an ongoing genocide of minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region.

The list now includes over 70 entities tied to products including cotton apparel, automotive parts, vinyl flooring and solar panels.

The targeted companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The list identifies those who work with the government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to recruit and transport Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz or members of other persecuted groups out of the region, and those who source material from the region or from people who work with the government of Xinjiang.

US officials say Chinese authorities have established labour camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang. Beijing denies any abuses.

“The so-called ‘forced labour in Xinjiang is nothing but an egregious lie propagated by anti-China forces and a tool for US politicians to destabilize Xinjiang and contain China’s development,” a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Thursday in a statement.

“China will continue to firmly safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

