Musk’s Tesla Video Touting Self-Driving ‘Was Staged’ – Reuters

January 18, 2023

Tesla’s Autopilot team set out to engineer and record a “demonstration of the system’s capabilities” at the request of Musk, a senior engineer said


The video, which remains archived on Tesla’s website, touted capabilities like stopping at a red light and accelerating at a green light. Photo: Reuters

 

A 2016 Tesla video, promoted on Twitter by chief executive Elon Musk, that was used to promote its controversial self-driving technology was staged, according to testimony by a senior engineer, Reuters reported.

The video, which remains archived on Tesla’s website, touted capabilities like stopping at a red light and accelerating at a green light that the system did not have, Ashok Elluswamy, director of Autopilot software at the US EV-maker, said. He added the Autopilot team set out to engineer and record a “demonstration of the system’s capabilities” at the request of Musk, who claimed it was evidence that “Tesla drives itself.”

Read the full report: Reuters

 

Also read:

Indonesia Confirms Tesla Talks as Gigafactory Plan Rumoured

Buyers Say Tesla Forced Them to Close Orders Before Price Cuts

Tesla Bags 30,000 Orders After China Price Cuts – Tesmanian

Korean Regulator Fines Tesla for Driving Range Omission

 

Vishakha Saxena

