Musk’s Tesla Video Touting Self-Driving ‘Was Staged’ – Reuters

A 2016 Tesla video, promoted on Twitter by chief executive Elon Musk, that was used to promote its controversial self-driving technology was staged, according to testimony by a senior engineer, Reuters reported.
The video, which remains archived on Tesla’s website, touted capabilities like stopping at a red light and accelerating at a green light that the system did not have, Ashok Elluswamy, director of Autopilot software at the US EV-maker, said. He added the Autopilot team set out to engineer and record a “demonstration of the system’s capabilities” at the request of Musk, who claimed it was evidence that “Tesla drives itself.”
