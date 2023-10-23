fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Myanmar Economic Crisis Worsens as Exports Plunge – Irrawaddy

October 23, 2023

Myanmar is edging closer to failed state status; its commerce minister revealed a “runaway trade deficit” last week, with exports over the past six months dropping to 46% of the previous fiscal year


Activists wants Singapore to freeze accounts holding billions of Myanmar funds in local banks, to stop generals withdrawing state reserves
Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing has overseen a dire economic collapse since he overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. Reuters file photo.

 

Myanmar’s military regime is desperate to halt a dire collapse of exports, after Commerce Minister Tun Ohn revealed the country’s “runaway trade deficit” last week, which shot up to nearly $1 billion in the first six months of the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to a report by Irrawaddy, which noted that was a disastrous turnaround from the $66 million deficit recorded in the same period (April to September) last year.

The ministry has so far only released figures for trade up to the end of August with the five-month deficit reaching $677 million, but Ohn revealed that first-half exports were only at 46% of normal capacity, it said, while imports reached just 53% during the first six months of the fiscal year. He reportedly blamed the drop in exports of rice, sesame, rubber, and garments on “falling demand from foreign buyers, muddled exchange rates, and smuggling”.

Read the full report: Irrawaddy

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Myanmar’s Central Bank Cancels 120 Forex Licences – RFA

 

Key Bangladeshi Bank Freezes Myanmar Regime Accounts

 

UOB to Cut Ties With Myanmar Banks on Sept 1 – Nikkei

 

EU, US Sanctions Aim to Curb Funds for War in Myanmar

 

Crime Gangs Control Some Myanmar, Laos Economic Zones: UN

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Taliban and China to Discuss Potential Belt and Road Links
Taliban and China to Discuss Potential Belt and Road Links
Vietnam Arrests Top Rare Earth Execs Amid Plans to Rival China
Vietnam Arrests Top Rare Earth Execs Amid Plans to Rival China
Nikkei Slides as Middle East Crisis Darkens, Fed Hopes Fade
Nikkei Slides as Middle East Crisis Darkens, Fed Hopes Fade
US Chip Export Ban Seen as Big Opportunity for Huawei
US Chip Export Ban Seen as Big Opportunity for Huawei
logo

Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Anwar Pushes ASEAN-Gulf Council Free-Trade Deal
Malaysia’s Anwar Pushes ASEAN-Gulf Council Free-Trade Deal
Jim Pollard 21 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com