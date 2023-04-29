fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Philippines’ Marcos Wants US to Restore Trade Preferences

April 29, 2023

Marcos may discuss tensions over Taiwan with his counterpart Joe Biden at the White House on his visit, which starts on Monday, but the focus of talks will be trade and investment


Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is keen to bolster economic ties on energy, climate and trade on his first official visit to Washington, which starts on Monday.
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, delivers a speech after taking an oath as the 17th President of the Philippines, during his inauguration at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022. Reuters file photo, Eloisa Lopez.

 

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is keen to bolster economic ties on energy, climate and trade on his first official visit to Washington, which starts on Monday.

Philippine ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said Marcos may discuss tensions over Taiwan with his counterpart Joe Biden at the White House, but the focus of talks would be trade and investment.

Romualdez, a cousin of Marcos who also held the post in the previous administration, said the Philippines wanted Congress to renew its access to US trade preferences for developing economies, which expired in 2020.

“China, of course, is our number one trading partner,” he said. “Japan is also a trading partner. And so the United States is one of those countries that we would like to be able to have more trade.”

The talks will be the latest in a series of high-level meetings the Philippines has held with leaders of the United States and China, which are jostling for strategic advantage in the region.

ALSO SEE:

Radios Beam China-Philippines Tension Over South China Sea

 

Rising Tension over South China Sea

Marcos met China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing in January and the foreign minister last week. He may or may not discuss Taiwan with Biden, Romualdez said, but is focused on avoiding conflict.

“On a clear day, from the northermost part of the country, you can see Taiwan,” he said. “So that’s how close it is.

“Obviously it will affect us… If anything happens in Taiwan, everybody will be affected, most especially in the ASEAN (Southeast Asia) region, but the whole world.”

He said the Philippines did not want China to “feel that we are out on an offensive because of our relationship with the United States… Everything that we’re doing is purely for the defence of our country.”

China has accused the Philippines of stoking tensions by almost doubling the number of its bases that the US military can access under their defence agreement. Some of those bases face north towards Taiwan.

The treaty allies have enjoyed warmer ties since Marcos took office last June, reversing his predecessor’s anti-US stance. More than 17,000 Philippine and US soldiers are conducting their largest ever joint military drills.

Concerns are also rising about a military buildup by Beijing in the South China Sea.

Marcos said on Monday he would press Biden to make clear the extent of Washington’s commitment to protect the Philippines under a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, citing the “heating up” of regional tensions.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Philippines Discusses Joint South China Sea Patrols with Australia

 

World Bank Loans Philippines $600 Million To Support Economy

 

Philippines Eyes South China Sea Oil Despite Beijing Friction

 

Philippines to Rework $4.9 Billion Loans for China Rail Projects

 

Japan, Philippines Agree to Bolster Defence Cooperation

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Biden May Visit Papua New Guinea to Bolster Pacific Ties
Biden May Visit Papua New Guinea to Bolster Pacific Ties
China Set for Travel Frenzy over May Day Holidays
China Set for Travel Frenzy over May Day Holidays
China's Biggest Banks Report Declining Interest Margins
China's Biggest Banks Report Declining Interest Margins
Huawei Helps China Improve Mine Safety as Coal Output Grows
Huawei Helps China Improve Mine Safety as Coal Output Grows
logo

Southeast Asia

China to Ramp up Car Exports, Business Visas to Boost Trade
China to Ramp up Car Exports, Business Visas to Boost Trade
Vishakha Saxena 26 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com