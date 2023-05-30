fbpx

Type to search

Real Estate

Singapore Ousts Hong Kong as APAC’s Costliest City for a Home

May 30, 2023

A heavy influx of immigrants and a trend among young professionals to move out of multi-generational family homes were key drivers behind Singapore’s sharp rise in rents and home prices


A view of the city skyline in Singapore, October 25, 2021. REUTERS:Edgar Su
Monthly rents in Singapore also held the top spot in Asia-Pacific at a median of $2,598. Photo: Reuters

 

Singapore’s private home prices have surpassed Hong Kong as the most expensive in the Asia Pacific in 2023, while rents in the city-state were also the region’s highest, the Urban Land Institute said on Tuesday.

The institute’s 2023 APAC Home Attainability Index showed the median price for a Singapore home was $1.2 million compared with $1.16 million in Hong Kong, where prices dropped 15% last year. Sydney houses ranked third at $980,000.

Singapore’s property market has been unusually resilient, with prices rising 8.6% last year and 10.6% in 2021, prompting authorities to introduce tough new cooling measures.

 

Also on AF: Rich Chinese Back Buying up Property in SE Asia, Australia

 

Monthly rents in Singapore also held the top spot in Asia-Pacific at a median of $2,598, trailed by Sydney houses at $1,958 and Sydney apartments at $1,732. Hong Kong ranked fourth at $1,686.

A heavy influx of immigrants and a trend among young professionals to move out of multi-generational family homes were key drivers behind Singapore’s sharp rise in rents and home prices, the institute said.

When including public housing options, however, Singapore offered the most affordable home ownership with its government-built Housing and Development Board flats, which sold for a median price just 4.7 times the median household income.

The report compared housing prices against median incomes in 45 cities across the Asia-Pacific region.

Home ownership posed severe challenges in major cities in China, the Philippines and Vietnam, including Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang, where median home prices were 20 to 35 times the median household income.

Rents were generally deemed more affordable, with monthly rents in most cities below 30% of median household income. Cities in Japan and South Korea had the lowest ratio of monthly rent to income.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Hong Kong Home Prices Slump 15% in First Fall For 13 Years

Can Singapore Oust Hong Kong To Be Asia’s Fintech Leader?

Singapore, Hong Kong Vie for Billionaires’ Business

Missing China Banker Wanted to Move Wealth to Singapore – FT

Jaded Chinese Millionaires Flocking to Singapore – SCMP

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

US Consultancy Firm in China Worked on Xinjiang Before Raids
US Consultancy Firm in China Worked on Xinjiang Before Raids
Hong Kong Banks on Lavish Parties to Woo China Crypto Firms
Hong Kong Banks on Lavish Parties to Woo China Crypto Firms
China Pushes Hong Kong Elite to Give up Western Passports – FT
China Pushes Hong Kong Elite to Give up Western Passports – FT
Missing Chinese Banker Bao Fan 'Assisting Authorities in Probe'
Missing Chinese Banker Bao Fan 'Assisting Authorities in Probe'
logo

Real Estate

China’s Debt-Laden Property Sector Still Facing Weak Demand
China’s Debt-Laden Property Sector Still Facing Weak Demand
Jim Pollard 18 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com