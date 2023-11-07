Solar Power Will Allow Europeans to Go Off Grid – Independent

Advances in solar technology and a dramatic fall in prices mean it is economically viable for millions of Europeans in single homes to abandon the electrical grid in coming decades, a new study says

A new study has found that rooftop solar panels could provide all the energy needs for more than 30 million homes in Europe, a report by The Independent in Britain said, which cited research from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany that found over half the bloc’s free-standing homes could have been self-sufficient in 2020 with just solar and batteries.

Advances in solar technology meant it was economically viable for millions of single-family homes to abandon the electrical grid in coming decades, the report said, adding that the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change in Berlin had found the price of solar panels dropped by nearly 90% over the last decade.

