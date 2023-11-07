fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

Solar Power Will Allow Europeans to Go Off Grid – Independent

November 7, 2023

Advances in solar technology and a dramatic fall in prices mean it is economically viable for millions of Europeans in single homes to abandon the electrical grid in coming decades, a new study says


The IEA and US have urged countries to shift away from fossil fuel energy sources.
A technician sits on the roof of a building that has solar panels, at the Jakarta Cathedral. The IEA and the US are urging countries to dump fossil fuels, but also diversify sources of solar panels as well. Photo: Reuters.

 

A new study has found that rooftop solar panels could provide all the energy needs for more than 30 million homes in Europe, a report by The Independent in Britain said, which cited research from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany that found over half the bloc’s free-standing homes could have been self-sufficient in 2020 with just solar and batteries.

Advances in solar technology meant it was economically viable for millions of single-family homes to abandon the electrical grid in coming decades, the report said, adding that the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change in Berlin had found the price of solar panels dropped by nearly 90% over the last decade.

Read the full report: The Independent.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Shift to Renewable Energy Roaring Ahead – Guardian

 

Global Warming Set to Break 1.5C Tipping Point by 2027

 

India’s Power Play to Become a Global Solar Force – Hindu

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Nikkei, Hang Seng Slide on Fading Rate Hopes, China Data
Nikkei, Hang Seng Slide on Fading Rate Hopes, China Data
China's Money Market Chaos Shows Tight Mix of Economic Goals
China's Money Market Chaos Shows Tight Mix of Economic Goals
Lithium Producers Upbeat Despite EV Switch Slowdown
Lithium Producers Upbeat Despite EV Switch Slowdown
Multinationals Eye Production Shifts, China Blamed: ECB Survey
Multinationals Eye Production Shifts, China Blamed: ECB Survey
logo

New Energy

China Turns Focus on Rare Earths Sector Amid Trade War with US
China Turns Focus on Rare Earths Sector Amid Trade War with US
Vishakha Saxena 04 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com