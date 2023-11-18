South Korea’s Hyundai to Sell Vehicles on Amazon From 2024

The automaker set up its first digital showroom in 2018 and an upgrade was unveiled at the recent Los Angeles Auto Show

Hyundai will start selling its electric vehicles on Amazon next year, as the South Korean auto giant ramps up its global digital sales push.

The agreement is an expansion of a deal announced two years ago to expand Hyundai’s digital showroom on Amazon.com, enabling customers to configure a vehicle, calculate the price and locate a dealer to complete the sale.

Hyundai set up its first digital showroom on Amazon in 2018 and the latest version was announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new agreement also will enable buyers of new Hyundai vehicles in 2025 to access Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant from their cars.

“Partnering with one of the world’s most customer-centric organisations unlocks incredible opportunities as we continue to expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, transition to electrification and realise the future of smart mobility,” said Hyundai Motor CEO Jay Chang in a statement.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

