fbpx

Type to search

Asia

Taiwan Export Orders See Steepest Drop in More Than a Decade

December 21, 2022

Taiwan’s export orders, a leading indicator of the demand for technology globally, are also likely to see a significant decline in December


A man looks at a semiconductor display at a trade fair in Shanghai
Orders for Taiwan-made telecom products plummeted 30.5% from a year earlier because of weaker consumer demand. Photo: Reuters.

 

Taiwan’s export orders contracted at the worst rate in more than a decade in November, hit by a plunge in global demand.

The island’s export orders were 23.4% lower than a year earlier at $50.14 billion, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. That was significantly higher than analysts’ expectations of a 11.2% decline.

November’s drop is the steepest since March 2009, when the fall was 24.3% – followed October’s annual contraction of 6.3%. November was the third month to show an annual drop.

 

Also on AF: Covid Pushes China Business Confidence to Lowest in a Decade

 

The ministry said it expected export orders this month to be lower than in December 2021 by between 27.8% and 30.8%.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of the demand for technology globally.

November orders for Taiwan-made telecom products plummeted 30.5% from a year earlier because of weaker consumer demand, especially in China because of Covid controls, but also came off a high base, the ministry said.

Orders for electronic products fell 15.2%, though the decline was offset by demand for chips for high-performance computing, 5G and automobiles, the ministry said.

While semiconductor demand and stockpiling ahead of January’s Lunar New Year holiday in East Asia would help orders, there were also big uncertainties ahead, including the fresh surge of Covid cases in China, it added.

Taiwanese firms, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, are major suppliers to Apple, Qualcomm and other global tech companies.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Taiwan to Fine Foxconn After Unauthorised Chinese Investment

Taiwan to Research Nuclear Fusion After US Breakthrough

TSMC Not Leaving, Says Taiwan as Arizona Factory Fuels Worry

Apple to Use TSMC’s US-Made Microchips, Says Tim Cook – CNBC

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Taiwan Probes TikTok For 'Illegal Commercial' Activity
Taiwan Probes TikTok For 'Illegal Commercial' Activity
Taiwan Exports to Shrink, Signal Worsening Global Tech Demand
Taiwan Exports to Shrink, Signal Worsening Global Tech Demand
Taiwan to Fine Foxconn After Unauthorised Chinese Investment
Taiwan to Fine Foxconn After Unauthorised Chinese Investment
TSMC Not Leaving, Says Taiwan as Arizona Factory Fuels Worry
TSMC Not Leaving, Says Taiwan as Arizona Factory Fuels Worry
logo

Asia

Rules on ESG, Sustainable Business Seen Getting Tougher
Rules on ESG, Sustainable Business Seen Getting Tougher
Jim Pollard 21 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com