fbpx

Type to search

Asia

Taiwan Export Orders Tumble on Cooling Global Demand: Poll

January 30, 2023

Taiwan’s export orders are likely to have contracted again in December as the island feels the hit of cooling global demand


Economists predict export demand tumbled in Taiwan at the end of 2022. File photo from March 2016 by Tyrone Siu, Reuters.

 

Taiwan’s export orders are likely to have contracted again in December at an increasing rate as the island’s technology sector feels the hit of cooling global demand.

Export orders are estimated to have fallen by over 25% from a year earlier, according to forecasts by 15 economists.

Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, fell by a worse-than-expected 23.4% in November.

 

Tech Slump

The government last month predicted December’s export orders would be between 27.8% and 30.8% lower than those reported a year earlier.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for high-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island’s manufacturers, including the world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Read more:

Taiwan Urged to Forge Closer Ties With NATO – Focus Taiwan

Taiwan Chipmaker UMC Halts Capital Spending as Demand Slips

Taiwan Fines Foxconn T$10 Million Over China Investment

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Japan Chip Equipment Makers Unaware of New China Restrictions
Japan Chip Equipment Makers Unaware of New China Restrictions
Steps Made Towards Deal on Fresh China Chip Curbs: ASML
Steps Made Towards Deal on Fresh China Chip Curbs: ASML
Dutch PM ‘May Not Disclose’ Result Of China Chip Curbs Talks
Dutch PM ‘May Not Disclose’ Result Of China Chip Curbs Talks
Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Enforcing China Chip Curbs
Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Enforcing China Chip Curbs
logo

Asia

China’s Baidu to Launch ChatGPT-Style AI Bot Soon
China’s Baidu to Launch ChatGPT-Style AI Bot Soon
Vishakha Saxena 30 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com