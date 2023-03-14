fbpx

Type to search

Aviation

Taiwan Shows Off Homegrown Drones for ‘Asymmetric Warfare’

March 14, 2023

The island’s president Tsai Ing-wen has championed the idea of “asymmetric warfare” to make Taiwan’s forces more mobile and harder to attack


A view shows Cardinal III UAV on display as Taiwan's Defence Ministry showcases its domestically developed drones to the press in Taichung, Taiwan
A view shows Cardinal III UAV on display as Taiwan's Defence Ministry showcases its domestically developed drones to the press in Taichung, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters

 

Taiwan showcased new models of its domestically produced military drones on Tuesday, saying they were key to its “asymmetric warfare” capacity.

The self-ruled island claims the drones will make its forces more agile if they have to face a far larger Chinese military.

In a rare display of its drone capabilities, the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), showed off its latest models, including the Albatross II surveillance drone and combat drones that operate with global positioning system satellites.

 

Also on AF: Taiwan Defence Spending to Focus on ‘Total’ China Blockade

 

NCSIST head Art Chang said the war in Ukraine had focused attention on drones, adding that his institution has linked up with local tech companies to build a “national team” that will develop drones in partnership with Taiwan’s military. The aim is to produce 3,000 drones next year.

It follows increasing military aggression from China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. Beijing aims to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty despite Taiwan’s objections.

 

A view shows an Albatross II UAV on display as Taiwan's Defence Ministry showcases its domestically developed drones to the media, in Taichung, Taiwan
A view shows an Albatross II UAV on display as Taiwan’s Defence Ministry showcases its domestically developed drones to the media, in Taichung, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters

 

 

Key to ‘asymmetric warfare’

Chi Li-Pin, director of Aeronautical Systems Research Division for NCSIST, said the armed forces needs to increase the strategic adoption of drones.

“I hope our national troops can familiarise themselves with this weapon of asymmetric warfare and use them boldly,” he told reporters at an NCSIST facility in the central city of Taichung.

President Tsai Ing-wen has championed the idea of “asymmetric warfare”, where one combatant adopts unconventional strategies to compensate for its significantly unequal military resources, to make Taiwan’s forces more mobile and harder to attack.

Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped but still dwarfed by China’s.

Among the drones on display was an attack drone with “loitering” munitions that can cruise towards a target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.

 

A view shows an Anti-Radiation UAV on display as Taiwan's Defence Ministry showcases its domestically developed drones to the media, in Taichung, Taiwan
A view shows an Anti-Radiation UAV on display as Taiwan’s Defence Ministry showcases its domestically developed drones to the media, in Taichung, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters

 

China has previously sent its drones to areas close to Taiwan to test its responses, the island’s defence ministry has said.

Last year, Taiwan shot down a civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast.

The island’s defence ministry said in a report to parliament this week that China was quickly building up its combat capacity with drones, including swarms of flying robots.

In response, Taiwan will focus on developing its combat and surveillance drones, as well as anti-drone systems, the ministry said.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

China’s Taiwan Threats Prompt Funds Strategy Rethink

Taiwan Ramps up Drone Development to Guard From China Threat

US Strategists Say Taiwan ‘Should Destroy TSMC’ If China Invades

Taiwan Reports Largest Chinese Air Force Incursion Yet

Swiss Firm Sent Parts for Taiwanese Missiles to China – TN

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

New China Premier Vows 'Better Environment' for Private Sector
New China Premier Vows 'Better Environment' for Private Sector
Taiwan Defence Spending to Focus on 'Total' China Blockade
Taiwan Defence Spending to Focus on 'Total' China Blockade
Radios Beam China-Philippines Tension Over South China Sea
Radios Beam China-Philippines Tension Over South China Sea
China to Raise Defence Spending Faster Than Growth Forecast
China to Raise Defence Spending Faster Than Growth Forecast
logo

Aviation

$10m Cost for US to Curb Risky Outbound Investment
$10m Cost for US to Curb Risky Outbound Investment
Jim Pollard 05 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com