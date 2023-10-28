Tata to Assemble iPhones in India After $125m Wistron Deal

The conglomerate’s purchase of Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing India will see it manufacturing iPhones for the domestic and foreign markets

Indian conglomerate Tata Group is set to start assembling Apple iPhones in India after it sealed a deal to buy Wistron Corp’s manufacturing unit.

The salt-to-software giant will start making iPhones in India for domestic and global markets, India’s Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.

The Wistron board approved the sale of Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing India Private Limited to Tata Electronics Private Limited for an estimated $125 million, according to a statement from the Taiwan-based supplier shared by the minister.

Also on AF: Asia Economies Warned High Inflation to Persist Into Late 2024

Apple has been touting India as its next big growth driver as it looks to move some production away from China.

The tech giant began iPhone assembly in the country with Wistron in 2017, before expanding through contracts with firms including Foxconn, and Pegatron Corp.

In December 2020, the Wistron plant in Karnataka state’s Narasapura was forced to shut for three months after workers destroyed property during protests over non-payment of wages, causing millions of dollars in losses.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

OpenAI, SoftBank, Apple Designer Ive in ‘AI iPhone’ Talks – FT

India’s Tata to Build $5 Billion EV Battery Gigafactory in UK

Apple Shipped 65% More iPhones Made in India in 2022 – ToI

iPhone Maker Pegatron in Second India Factory Negotiations