fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Thai Industry Chiefs Call for Higher Tariffs on Chinese Imports

August 8, 2024

The Federation of Thai Industries has warned that cheap Chinese imports are killing local manufacturers, with hundreds of firms forced to close every month in the first half


E-commerce platform Temu says it has faced 'escalating attacks' from Shein.
The arrival of Temu, China's e-commerce site, in Thailand has created anxiety among industry chiefs who fear the e-commerce site's cheap prices will ravage local businesses (Reuters photo).

 

Thai industry leaders have called for the government to provide tariff protection against an influx of cheap products from China, which is decimating the local manufacturing sector.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) raised the alarm this week, saying more than 20 industries had been affected by the influx of Chinese products and the situation was expected to worsen with the entry of online retailer Temu.

Some 667 factories closed down in the first half – at a rate of more than 100 a month, which was an 86% rise on the previous year, according to FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul, who said the rules of the ASEAN-China free-trade deal permitted the government to consider applying tariffs to better protect local manufacturers.

 

ALSO SEE: EVs And Hybrids Made up Half of China’s Car Sales in July

 

“If the government has no new measures to better protect Thailand against Chinese products, more companies are likely to shut down,” Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association, who chaired a Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking meeting on Wednesday, was quoted as saying.

The market share of Thai electrical appliances and autos made in Thailand had fallen significantly across the ASEAN region in the first quarter.

The entry of discount e-commerce site Temu was expected to make things worse for local small and medium-sized enterprises, as energy and wages are lower in China, the FTI warned.

China has been exporting more goods to ASEAN since the rise in trade tensions between China and the US, it said, and more Thais have been buying products online since the Covid pandemic.

Sectors hit hard by low-cost Chinese products include steel, textiles and garments, plus consumer products, the group said, but the 7% value-added tax imposed on imports with a value of up to 1,500 baht (US$42.50) may not be enough to protect local companies.

Thai industry officials are said to be closely monitoring the situation, which appears to stems from what US officials have called China’s “industrial overcapacity”, and President Xi Jinping’s preference for bolstering manufacturing with major injections of state funding, instead of trying to boost domestic demand through social welfare support.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Thai Economy Rocked by Factory Closures, Cheap Chinese Imports

Solar Overcapacity Kills Projects, Fuels Bankruptcies In China

Creative Ideas Needed to Stem China’s Overcapacity: US Official

US Lawsuit Says Temu Shopping App Has ‘Hidden Spyware’ – AT

EU Plans Duties On Cheap Goods From Temu, Shein, AliExpress: FT

Temu, Shein Face Tough Online Content Rules As EU Users Soar

Biden Ramps US Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Metals, PV Cells, Chips

Yellen Warns China on ‘Excess Production, Unfair Trade’

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Amazon ‘Dark Earth’ May Store Billions of Tonnes of Carbon – SH
Amazon ‘Dark Earth’ May Store Billions of Tonnes of Carbon – SH
EVs And Hybrids Made up Half of China's Car Sales in July
EVs And Hybrids Made up Half of China's Car Sales in July
Nikkei Dips on BoJ Tightening Warnings, Tech Lifts Hang Seng
Nikkei Dips on BoJ Tightening Warnings, Tech Lifts Hang Seng
China, Russia Looking at Barter Trade to Avoid Bank Scrutiny
China, Russia Looking at Barter Trade to Avoid Bank Scrutiny
logo

Southeast Asia

Top Court Dissolves Thailand’s Most Popular Political Party
Top Court Dissolves Thailand’s Most Popular Political Party
Jim Pollard 07 Aug 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com