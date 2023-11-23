fbpx

The ‘Big Catch’ in Binance’s $4.3-Billion Plea Deal – Fortune

November 23, 2023

Binance’s deal with US regulators includes an agreement to have court-appointed monitors from the Justice and Treasury departments for up to five years, report says


The SEC has launched a legal case against Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao, accusing them of operating a 'web of deception'.
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao will personally pay a $50 million fine as part of a plea deal with the US Justice Department. Image: Reuters.

 

Aside from the huge fines imposed on Binance and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao announced this week by US regulators and the crypto exchange, there was another important facet to the shock plea deal that is likely to have a big impact on the company’s future, according to a report by Fortune, which noted that while Binance looks likely to survive a raft of illegal dealings, it made legal vows with “the potential to hobble its status as an industry leader” and transform its infamous “cavalier” corporate culture.

The company will face “long-term pain” because it had to agree to having court-appointed monitors from both the Justice Department and the Treasury Department‘s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network for three and five-year terms and they will “enjoy sweeping powers to oversee Binance’s business practices,” the report said, adding that the monitors “will enjoy a high degree of autonomy” and must be experts in strict US anti-money laundering and sanctions rules. Shadowy customers who flocked to the platform because of its lack of oversight are expected to swap to “less compliant” exchanges.

Read the full report: Fortune.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Sony Accused of Not Playing Fair in $7.9bn PlayStation Lawsuit
Hang Seng, China Stocks Gain on Rate Hopes, Stimulus Bets
China Wealth Manager Zhongzhi Admits to $64 Billion in Liabilities
Ford Scales Back Under-Fire CATL Tech-Backed US Battery Plant
Binance Resignation, $50m Fine Seen as 'Good Outcome' For CZ
