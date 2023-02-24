European Commission Bans TikTok on Staff Phones – BBC

The European Commission has ordered its 32,000 staff and employees to remove the TikTok app from their phones and corporate devices to “protect data and increase cybersecurity”

The European Commission has ordered its 32,000 staff and employees to remove the TikTok app from their phones and corporate devices to “protect data and increase cybersecurity”, according to the BBC, which said noted that the Chinese tech giant has long been accused of harvesting users’ data and giving it to the state agencies.

An EU spokeswoman said the EC corporate board had made the decision “to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks,” the report said, adding that staff must remove the app no later than March 15 or lose access to EC email and Skype. TikTok said it was disappointed with the commission’s decision, which it claimed was based on mistaken ideas about its platform.

