Top China Chipmaker Gains $12bn on Stimulus, Push to Dump Nvidia

China’s biggest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), has gained more than $12 billion in market value in two trading sessions amid investor euphoria on expectations of more stimulus from Beijing.
Investors were also likely betting on a boost in revenues for the chipmaker, following an advisory from Beijing to local firms to prefer using chips supplied by domestic chipmakers instead of Nvidia.
Hong Kong-listed shares of SMIC closed with gains of nearly 22% on Monday. That was after the chipmaker’s shares jumped nearly 29% on Friday.
Also on AF: Bumps Ahead For Huawei in Race to Rival Nvidia With New AI Chip
Effectively, SMIC shares were up by 60% in two sessions, gaining 93.65 billion HKD ($12.06 billion) in market value in the two trading sessions, according to Wall Street Journal calculations.
Chinese stocks are riding a broader rally brought on by a stimulus package from Beijing towards the end of September that pumped up beaten-down stocks across the mainland to their best levels since April 2023. The Hang Seng index is also up by more than 20% since the stimulus, reaching its best levels since February 2022.
The stimulus-backed rally has reverberated through Chinese semiconductor stocks, with chip firms across the spectrum seeing strong gains.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor, China’s second-largest chip foundry, closed with gains of more 16%. Similarly shares of Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Company jumped nearly 21%.
Global X China Semiconductor exchange-traded fund jumped more than 27%, taking gains for the year to over 57%.
- Vishakha Saxena
