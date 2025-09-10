Toyota ‘to Make Electric SUVs at US Factory in Kentucky’

fbpx

September 10, 2025

Toyota Motor plans to start making two battery-powered sport utility vehicles at its US factory in Kentucky, a person with knowledge of the plan has revealed


Toyota's logo is seen in their exhibition stall at Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters.

 

Under the plan, the auto giant will end production of a luxury Lexus brand model at the site.

The electric vehicles the Japanese automaker plans to build in Kentucky will be based on the RAV4 and the Land Cruiser, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

 

ALSO SEE: Nepal PM Oli Ousted by ‘Gen Z’ Protests Over Corruption, Jobs

 

The next-generation Lexus ES sedan, due next year, will be manufactured in Japan and exported to the US, the person said, adding the change is not related to US import tariffs.

Toyota declined to comment on its future product plans.

In the US, Toyota currently makes Lexus ES sedans at its Kentucky plant and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles at a facility in the state of Indiana.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei newspaper reported Toyota would consolidate production of Lexus brand cars in the US to a single location in the face of high tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

In response to that report, Toyota said the information was not something announced by the company, adding that it continually reviews its production structure as part of efforts to make ever-better cars.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Seoul Bids to Ease Anger Over Mass Arrests at US Hyundai Plant

Japan’s Topix Hits Record Peak, Yen Sinks as PM Ishiba Resigns

US Lowers Japan Auto Tariffs But Some Carmakers Will Still Hurt

Japan Wants Issues Sorted Before Trade Rep Seals Big Tariff Deal

Toyota Slashes Profit Forecast, Sees $9.5 Billion Tariff Hit

US Pushing Bank of Japan to Hike Rates? No, Says Tokyo

Political Uncertainty in Japan Clouding Rate Hikes, Budget

Dozens of Countries Hit With Steep US Tariffs, But Some Feel Relief

Nikkei Jumps After Trump Strikes 15% Tariff Deal With Japan

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

