US and India Launch Renewable Energy Action Group – PV Mag

Officials from the US Department of Energy are working with their counterparts in India to enhance collaboration on renewable and emerging energy technologies

Officials from India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) have set up a Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform with counterparts from the US Department of Energy under their Strategic Clean Energy Partnership to speed up India’s transition to clean energy, according to a report by PV Mag, following talks by US President Joe Biden and Indian PM Narendra Modi in late June.

RETAP, as the entity is known, aims to enhance collaboration on emerging renewable technologies for deployment and scaling, and will focus on green hydrogen, wind power, long-duration energy storage, plus geothermal, ocean and tidal energy, and other emerging technologies, the report said, adding that officials shared information at a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday about clean energy developments in each country.

