fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

US and India Launch Renewable Energy Action Group – PV Mag

September 2, 2023

Officials from the US Department of Energy are working with their counterparts in India to enhance collaboration on renewable and emerging energy technologies


Officials from the US and India have set up an 'action platform" to enhance collaboration on the development of emerging technologies to speed up the transition to clean energy.
Workers clean panels at a solar park in Modhera, in Gujarat, India (Reuters).

 

Officials from India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) have set up a Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform with counterparts from the US Department of Energy under their Strategic Clean Energy Partnership to speed up India’s transition to clean energy, according to a report by PV Mag, following talks by US President Joe Biden and Indian PM Narendra Modi in late June.

RETAP, as the entity is known, aims to enhance collaboration on emerging renewable technologies for deployment and scaling, and will focus on green hydrogen, wind power, long-duration energy storage, plus geothermal, ocean and tidal energy, and other emerging technologies, the report said, adding that officials shared information at a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday about clean energy developments in each country.

Read the full report: PV Mag.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Shift to Renewable Energy Roaring Ahead – Guardian

 

Global Warming Set to Break 1.5C Tipping Point by 2027

 

India’s Power Play to Become a Global Solar Force – Hindu

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Country Garden Clears First Debt Hurdle via China Creditors' Vote
Country Garden Clears First Debt Hurdle via China Creditors' Vote
Big Clean-up in Hong Kong, Macau, Other Areas After Typhoon Saola
Big Clean-up in Hong Kong, Macau, Other Areas After Typhoon Saola
Arm Seen Signing Tech Giants for $50-55 Billion IPO
Arm Seen Signing Tech Giants for $50-55 Billion IPO
Vietnam Chip Engineer Shortage May Spoil US Plan to Rival China
Vietnam Chip Engineer Shortage May Spoil US Plan to Rival China
logo

New Energy

India Emissions See Big Fall; Jakarta World’s Most Polluted City
India Emissions See Big Fall; Jakarta World’s Most Polluted City
Vishakha Saxena 10 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com