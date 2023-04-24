fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

YMTC Working to Make Advanced Chips With Local Tech – SCMP

April 24, 2023

The “top secret project” is aimed at realising Beijing’s ambitions of becoming self-reliant in critical semiconductor technology


Man holding a computer chip
YMTC has been investigated for allegedly supplying Nand memory chips to Huawei for its new smartphones. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s top chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) is making progress in making advanced 3D NAND chips using locally sourced technology, the South China Morning Post reported.

The “top secret project” is aimed at overcoming sanctions imposed by Washington and realising Beijing’s ambitions of becoming self-reliant in critical semiconductor technology, amid a chip war with the US.

Read the full report: SCMP.

 

Also read:

 

South Korea Asked Not to Fill Chip Gap if China Bans Micron

 

ASML, Lam See Strong China Demand for Less Advanced Chips

 

China’s Guangdong Plans $4.4bn Fund to Boost Chip Sector

 

US Has No Plan to ‘Decouple’ with China, Yellen Says

 

US-China Rivalry May Spur Decoupling of Chip Sector – BBC

 

China’s YMTC Forcing Laid Off Staff to Give Up Homes – Nikkei

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

South Korea Asked Not to Fill Chip Gap if China Bans Micron
South Korea Asked Not to Fill Chip Gap if China Bans Micron
Huawei Replaces US-Sanctioned System That 'Threatened Survival'
Huawei Replaces US-Sanctioned System That 'Threatened Survival'
TSMC Seeks up to $15 Billion in US CHIPS Act Subsidies
TSMC Seeks up to $15 Billion in US CHIPS Act Subsidies
China Spy Balloon Solar Panels Could Power Advanced Radar: WSJ
China Spy Balloon Solar Panels Could Power Advanced Radar: WSJ
logo

Semiconductors

China Banks on Boot Camps, Double Pay to Boost Chip Talent
China Banks on Boot Camps, Double Pay to Boost Chip Talent
Vishakha Saxena 29 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com