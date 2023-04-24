YMTC Working to Make Advanced Chips With Local Tech – SCMP

China’s top chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) is making progress in making advanced 3D NAND chips using locally sourced technology, the South China Morning Post reported.
The “top secret project” is aimed at overcoming sanctions imposed by Washington and realising Beijing’s ambitions of becoming self-reliant in critical semiconductor technology, amid a chip war with the US.
Read the full report: SCMP.
