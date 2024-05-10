US Insurer Sues China’s Third Biggest Bank Over ‘Massive Fraud’

US insurance provider Porch Group is suing China Construction Bank in a US court for allegedly enabling a “massive fraud” that caused it multi-million-dollar losses

Porch and its units filed a complaint with a court in New York on Thursday that accuses China’s third-biggest lender by assets of conspiring with employees of the now bankrupt Israeli insurance firm Vesttoo to issue dozens of fake reinsurance letters of credit that guaranteed insurance companies access to reinsurance funds.

The filing with the US Southern District Court of New York said Porch and its unit, the Homeowners of America Insurance Co, paid tens of millions of dollars in premiums for this non-existent reinsurance until it emerged in July 2023 that certain letters of credit backstopping Vesttoo’s reinsurance transactions were fake.

China Construction Bank has yet to respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Vesttoo filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US last year after discovering fake letters of credit had been used on its platform.

The company provided insurers with access to so-called insurance-linked securities, an alternative form of reinsurance. These securities may be backed by collateral in the form of letters of credit.

Porch said the Homeowners of America lost tens of millions of dollars when its reinsurance facility, backed by a false $300 million letter of credit from the CCB, suddenly proved worthless.

Porch’s complaint said it would seek monetary damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

However, the complaint said Homeowners of America had to pay out $80 million to cover insurance claims that should have been reinsured and Porch had to provide $57 million to stabilize the unit and Porch’s stock price fell after the scandal broke.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

