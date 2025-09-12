fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

US Says Hidden Radios Found in Solar Highway Tech From China

September 12, 2025

US officials say undocumented cellular radios were found in foreign inverters and battery systems and that Chinese tech should be scanned for hidden devices


Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration
Flags of China and the US are displayed on a printed circuit board with computer chips, in this Reuters file image. The level of trust in Chinese tech appears to have plunged in the US.

 

Officials in the US have warned that solar-powered highway infrastructure from China should be scanned for hidden radios and other rogue devices secretly installed in batteries and inverters.

The advisory, sent out in late August by the US Federal Highway Administration, comes amid escalating government action over the presence of Chinese technology in America’s transport infrastructure.

The four-page security note, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, said undocumented cellular radios were discovered “in certain foreign-manufactured power inverters and BMS,” referring to battery management systems, such as chargers, roadside weather stations, and traffic cameras.

 

ALSO SEE: Cars From China, Asia Now Face 50% Tariffs, Mexico Says

 

The note, which has not previously been reported, did not specify where the products containing undocumented equipment had been imported from, but many inverters are made in China.

There is increasing concern from US officials that the devices, and electronic systems that manage rechargeable batteries, could be seeded with rogue communication components that would allow them to be remotely tampered with on Beijing’s orders.

In May, Reuters reported that American energy officials were concerned after experts found rogue communication devices in some Chinese inverters and batteries.

Later that month, industry group Green Power Denmark said that unexplained electronic components had been found in imported equipment for Denmark’s energy supply network.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency referred questions to the Department of Transportation, which said in a statement that the advisory “summarizes public and unclassified reporting to ensure agencies are implementing practical mitigation steps for transportation operators.”

It referred further questions back to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington later said in a statement it opposed “the distortion and smear of China’s achievements in the field of energy infrastructure.”

However, there is little doubt that cybersecurity has become an issue of concern in the solar power sector, because of the growth and importance of solar power grids, plus the bitter division that has emerged between authoritarian states such as China and the US, Europe and Western nations.

 

Warning re road signs, traffic cameras, EV chargers

In its advisory, the Federal Highway Administration noted federal and state-level reports about “undocumented cellular radios” found inside inverters and batteries, and said national-level assessments had determined that they could pose a risk.

The August 20 advisory said the devices were used to power a range of US highway signs, traffic cameras, weather stations, solar-powered visitor areas and warehouses, and electric vehicle chargers.

The risks it cited included simultaneous outages and surreptitious theft of data.

The alert suggested that relevant authorities should inventory inverters across the US highway system, and use scan devices with spectrum analysis technology to detect any unexpected communications, then disable or remove any undocumented radios, and make sure their networks were properly segmented.

Separately, Washington has also raised concerns over the presence of Chinese autos on US highways, worrying that Chinese companies could collect sensitive data while testing autonomous vehicles in the United States.

In January, the Commerce Department finalized rules that will effectively bar nearly all Chinese cars and trucks from the US market by late 2026, as part of a crackdown on vehicle software and hardware from China.

 

  • Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

 

NOTE: Further text was added to this report on Sept 12, 2025.

 

ALSO SEE:

Rogue Communication Devices Found in Chinese Solar Inverters

Hyundai Raid: How A Visa Loophole Landed Korean Workers In Trouble

Satellite Images Show Huawei’s Expanding Chip Facilities – FT

US Lawmakers Push Location-Tracking For High Powered AI Chips

Nvidia and China Tech Giants Hit by Latest US Chip Clampdown

Server Fraud Case in Singapore May be Linked to AI Chips, China

BYD Plants Seen Generating Big Sales in Europe, South America

Spending on Global Energy Transition Well Under What’s Needed

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

India's Adani Bans Sanctioned Tankers From Berthing at its Ports
India's Adani Bans Sanctioned Tankers From Berthing at its Ports
China's Independent Oil Refiners Face Tax Evasion Crackdown
China's Independent Oil Refiners Face Tax Evasion Crackdown
Cars From China, Asia Now Face 50% Tariffs, Mexico Says
Cars From China, Asia Now Face 50% Tariffs, Mexico Says
Toyota 'to Make Electric SUVs at US Factory in Kentucky'
Toyota 'to Make Electric SUVs at US Factory in Kentucky'
logo

China-US Economic Ties

EC Looking at Sanctions on China Oil Refineries for Trade With Russia
EC Looking at Sanctions on China Oil Refineries for Trade With Russia
Jim Pollard 10 Sep 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com