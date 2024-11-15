fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

US Signs Off on $6.6bn Chips Deal With TSMC, Others Coming

November 15, 2024

Commerce Dept finalises subsidy for its plant in Arizona; deals with Samsung, Intel and Micron to follow before Trump returns to White House


Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has built up a $4.1bn stake in TSMC.
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. File pic: Reuters.

 

The US Commerce Department said Friday it has finalised its $6.6-billion subsidy for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – the world’s top chipmaker – for a production facility set up in Phoenix, Arizona.

The contract with TSMC’s US unit – after a preliminary deal announced in April – is the first major award to be finalised under the $52.7 billion programme created in 2022. It comes just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, who criticized the programme, takes office.

In April, TSMC agreed to expand its planned investment by $25 billion to $65 billion and to add a third Arizona fab by 2030.

 

ALSO SEE: Elon Musk Said to Back Trump’s Plan to Kill Biden’s EV Tax Credit

 

The Taiwanese company will produce the world’s most advanced 2-nanometre technology at its second Arizona fab expected to begin production in 2028. TSMC also agreed to use its most advanced chip manufacturing technology called “A16” in Arizona.

“When we started this there were a lot of naysayers who said maybe TSMC will do 5 or 6 nanometre in the United States,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in an interview. “Actually they are doing their most sophisticated chips in the United States.”

 

Payment as it meets project milestones

The TSMC award also includes up to $5 billion in low-cost government loans. Under the agreement, TSMC will receive cash as it meets project milestones. Commerce expects to release at least $1 billion to TSMC by year-end, a senior official told reporters.

TSMC agreed to forgo stock buybacks for five years – subject to some exceptions – and share any excess profits with the US government under an “upside sharing agreement.”

TSMC CEO CC Wei said in a statement the deal “helps us to accelerate the development of the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing technology available in the US.”

Congress in 2022 approved the Chips and Science Act to boost domestic semiconductor output, which Raimondo called essential to getting TSMC and other chips investment. No leading edge chips are currently produced in the United States.

“It didn’t happen on its own… We had to convince TSMC that they would want to expand,” Raimondo said, adding officials also had to convince American companies to buy US made chips. “The market does not price in national security.”

 

Deals with Samsung, Intel, Micron

Commerce has allocated $36 billion for chips projects including $6.4 billion for Samsung in Texas, $8.5 billion for Intel  and $6.1 billion for Micron Technology. Commerce is working to finalize those agreements before Biden leaves office on January 20.

The deal follows news on Saturday that Commerce ordered TSMC to halt shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers.

Raimondo did not confirm the department issued a directive to TSMC but said the United States needs to play offence and defence with China.

“Investing in TSMC to expand here is offence – defence is making sure that neither TSMC nor any other company sells our most sophisticated technology to China and violates our export controls,” Raimondo said, adding she was not saying TSMC had committed any violations.

“We take national security seriously and we look into every potential problem, whether it’s with companies we subsidize or not,” she added.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Chipmakers Flee China, Shift to Vietnam Amid US-China Heat

Taiwan Says TSMC Not Allowed to Make 2nm Chips Abroad, For Now

TSMC to Cut Off All Chinese AI Clients From Its Advanced Chips

Trump Will Have Big Impacts on Trade, Climate Change, EVs

Trump Says He’ll Hit China With Big Tariffs if it Takes Taiwan

Taiwan’s TSMC Joins Trillion Dollar Club Amid AI Frenzy

TSMC Not Leaving, Says Taiwan as Arizona Factory Fuels Worry

China War Risk Sees Taiwan’s TSMC Moving Fabs to US, Japan

US May Sanction China’s DRAM Chip Giants Next, Analyst Warns

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Elon Musk Said to Back Trump's Plan to Kill Biden's EV Tax Credit
Elon Musk Said to Back Trump's Plan to Kill Biden's EV Tax Credit
Xi Jinping Opens Chinese Port in Peru on Way to APEC, G20
Xi Jinping Opens Chinese Port in Peru on Way to APEC, G20
Conflicts of Interest Shroud Musk's New ‘Cost Cutter’ Role - AP
Conflicts of Interest Shroud Musk's New ‘Cost Cutter’ Role - AP
Climate Startup Raises $32m to Bury Carbon Waste in Wells
Climate Startup Raises $32m to Bury Carbon Waste in Wells
logo

Semiconductors

Taiwan Hopes US’ Need For Chips Will Save it From Trump Tariffs
Taiwan Hopes US’ Need For Chips Will Save it From Trump Tariffs
Vishakha Saxena 14 Nov 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com