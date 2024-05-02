US to Check Chinese Cameras After GoPro Claim of Patent Violations

The US International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it will investigate Insta360 camera products made by Arashi Vision

US trade officials are set to investigate claims by GoPro group that a Chinese rival has violated patents it holds for cameras, systems and accessories.

The complaint relates to Insta360 camera products exported to the US by Arashi Vision, a company based in Shenzhen.

The US International Trade Commission said in a public notice on Wednesday that the investigation under Section 337 of the Trade Act of 1930 applies to Arashi Vision, which makes the Insta360 camera items.

GoPro, whose brand name is largely synonymous with the wearable action camera market, has requested that the trade panel issue exclusion, and cease and desist orders that would ban imports of the Insta360 products.

GoPro’s complaint said Insta360’s products, which include action and 360-degree cameras and systems and associated mounting systems and frame, infringe GoPro patents for the “novel and proprietary SuperView, virtual lens, HyperSmooth, and Horizon Leveling technology” used in its HERO and MAX lines.

It said this allows users to stretch image aspect ratios to wider frames, creating an “immersive” viewing experience.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

