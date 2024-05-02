fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

US to Check Chinese Cameras After GoPro Claim of Patent Violations

May 2, 2024

The US International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it will investigate Insta360 camera products made by Arashi Vision


GoPro claims a Chinese rival has violated patents it took on cameras it designed (Reuters image).

 

US trade officials are set to investigate claims by GoPro group that a Chinese rival has violated patents it holds for cameras, systems and accessories.

The complaint relates to Insta360 camera products exported to the US by Arashi Vision, a company based in Shenzhen.

 

ALSO SEE: 20 China Firms Among 300 Sanctioned by US Over Russian War

 

The US International Trade Commission said in a public notice on Wednesday that the investigation under Section 337 of the Trade Act of 1930 applies to Arashi Vision, which makes the Insta360 camera items.

GoPro, whose brand name is largely synonymous with the wearable action camera market, has requested that the trade panel issue exclusion, and cease and desist orders that would ban imports of the Insta360 products.

GoPro’s complaint said Insta360’s products, which include action and 360-degree cameras and systems and associated mounting systems and frame, infringe GoPro patents for the “novel and proprietary SuperView, virtual lens, HyperSmooth, and Horizon Leveling technology” used in its HERO and MAX lines.

It said this allows users to stretch image aspect ratios to wider frames, creating an “immersive” viewing experience.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s Theft of Trade Secrets Our No1 Concern: US Patent Chief

Hong Kong Security Law Has Global Firms Racing to Shield Secrets

US Indicts Google Engineer of Stealing AI Secrets For China

US Urged to Ditch China Science Deal Over Tech Theft Fears

China Chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Cleared in US Trade Secrets Case

US, China Out to Stop Quantum Computers Stealing World’s Secrets

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Hang Seng Jumps on Tech Bets, Yen Rally Weighs on Nikkei
Hang Seng Jumps on Tech Bets, Yen Rally Weighs on Nikkei
20 China Firms Among 300 Sanctioned by US Over Russian War
20 China Firms Among 300 Sanctioned by US Over Russian War
Qualcomm Rises on Surge in Demand for AI Chips in China
Qualcomm Rises on Surge in Demand for AI Chips in China
China Launches Sea Trials of Next-Gen Aircraft Carrier Fujian
China Launches Sea Trials of Next-Gen Aircraft Carrier Fujian
logo

China-US Economic Ties

Apple to Focus on China, Roll Out AI iPhones to Revive Sales
Apple to Focus on China, Roll Out AI iPhones to Revive Sales
Sean O'Meara 01 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com