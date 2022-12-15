fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

US to Ease Penalties on Some Firms Amid ‘Better’ China Behaviour

December 15, 2022

The decision signals a degree of renewed cooperation between the world’s two largest economies which are locked in a heated trade and technology war


Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden smile for the cameras at Nusa Dua in Bali
When implemented, the decision would mean that US exporters will no longer have to conduct additional due diligence before sending goods to the Chinese entities. Photo: Reuters

 

The Biden administration intends to remove several Chinese organisations from a red flag trade list amid better cooperation between the Washington and Beijing.

The decision to remove them soon from the so-called “unverified” list was made possible by the Chinese government’s increased willingness to allow US site visits, a US official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The decision signals a degree of renewed cooperation between the world’s two largest economies which are locked in a heated trade and technology war.

 

Also on AF: US Ropes in Japan, Netherlands to Tighten China Chip Curbs

 

When implemented, the decision would mean that US exporters will no longer have to conduct additional due diligence before sending goods to the Chinese entities. But it may not herald a broader thaw.

Asked about the decision at a Chinese foreign ministry briefing on Thursday, spokesman Wang Wenbin said they urged the United States to stop taking unfair and discriminatory practices against certain Chinese companies.

The number or names of entities designated for removal was not able to be determined.

Companies are added to the unverified list when the United States is unable to complete on-site visits to determine whether they can be trusted to receive sensitive US technology exports. But such inspections in China require approval from China’s commerce ministry.

Under new rules announced in October, if a government prevents US officials from conducting site checks at companies on the unverified list, Washington may add them to the entity list after 60 days, and impose much tougher penalties.

“The goal of (that rule) was to drive better behaviour from countries that were not allowing end-use checks,” US export control chief Alan Estevez said at an event earlier this month.

“We are seeing better behaviour,” he said, specifically singling out Beijing.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Read more:

US Chipmakers Selling Advanced Chips to China, Says ASML Chief

US Fears China Flooding Global Market With Older Chips

SoftBank’s Arm Cannot Sell Cutting-Edge Chip Designs to China

US Lawmakers Announce Bill to Ban China’s TikTok ‘For Good’

 

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

SoftBank’s Arm Cannot Sell Cutting-Edge Chip Designs to China
SoftBank’s Arm Cannot Sell Cutting-Edge Chip Designs to China
US Chipmakers Selling Advanced Chips to China: ASML Chief
US Chipmakers Selling Advanced Chips to China: ASML Chief
US Lawmakers Announce Bill to Ban China's TikTok 'For Good'
US Lawmakers Announce Bill to Ban China's TikTok 'For Good'
US ‘Desperate’ For Better Ties, Says China on Delegation Visit
US ‘Desperate’ For Better Ties, Says China on Delegation Visit
logo

China-US Economic Ties

US Set to Put China Chipmaker YMTC on Blacklist
US Set to Put China Chipmaker YMTC on Blacklist
Jim Pollard 15 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com