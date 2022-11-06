fbpx

Vietnam PM Chinh Vows to Curb Inflation as Problems Mount

November 6, 2022

The Southeast Asian economy bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic but now faces falling global demand for its goods and a surging dollar


Vietnam economy
A woman waits for customers at a pottery shop in Hanoi on June 29, 2021. Photo: AFP

 

Vietnam has pledged to continue its focus on controlling inflation as it bids to bring some stability to an economy that has seen its stock market fall by more than 20%, and its currency slump 6% against the US dollar, over the past three months.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh admitted Vietnam’s economy faces fresh challenges on Saturday but vowed to be “vigilant” and said the government will “not panic”.

The Southeast Asian economy has rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic but now faces weakening global demand and a strengthening dollar.

“It’s getting more difficult to manage the macro economy,” Chinh said. “We need to stay vigilant [against risks] but we won’t panic.”

 

Also on AF: China Covid Cases Surge Dents Investor Reopening Hopes

 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product is expected to grow 8% this year, faster than an expansion of 2.58% last year. The country targets to cap inflation at 4% this year.

Chinh said the country will continue to “pursue an active, prudent, flexible and sturdy monetary policy in harmony coordination with fiscal policy and other policies, without abrupt changes”.

“The bond and stock markets now bear risks after a period of strong growth, with businesses having high demand for capital for production while banks’ credit is tight,” Chinh told parliament, adding that the real estate market is facing liquidity problems.

Vietnam’s central bank held emergency meetings this week with commercial banks to discuss liquidity in the system, as lenders face pressure from tightening credit conditions and higher interest rates.

Chinh said the government will take measures to ensure that the financial and real estate markets operate in a more transparent and effective manner.

“The government will propose amendments to securities and enterprise laws and related regulations,” Chinh said.

Chinh said the authorities have been slow in responding to a fuel supply crunch that has left hundreds of petrol stations having shut or limited sales in recent weeks, citing financial difficulties and tight domestic supplies.

He said Vietnam will consider raising the national fuel storage capacity and domestic fuel production to avoid future fuel shortages.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

