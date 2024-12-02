fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Vietnam to Build High-Speed North-South Rail Link – BT

December 2, 2024

The national government has approved a 1,500km rail link from Hanoi in the north to Ho Chi Minh City in the south, which is tipped to start in 2027 and be completed by 2035


Vietnam currently has a rail system that dates back to the French colonial era (Reuters image).

 

The Vietnam government said on Saturday it will build a $67-billion high-speed rail line from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, according to regional media reports.

The rail line will run from the capital in the north to the country’s business centre in the south, a distance of more than 1,500km kilometres (930 miles).

The move, backed by a vote by the National Assembly, could slash the journey time from 30 hours to about five and is expected to provide a significant boost to infrastructure and to drive economic growth.

The project – predicted to start in 2027 and be finished by 2035 – is likely to be funded via long-term bonds, official development assistance and concessional loans, according to the Business Times in Singapore, which said the country has a robust export sector and public debt is relatively low – about 37% of GDP last year.

Leaders in Hanoi and Beijing recently discussed a cross-border rail link from China to the northern port of Haiphong.

Read the full report: The Business Times.

 

ALSO SEE:

Vietnam Leader To Lam in China For Rail, South China Sea Talks

Vietnam Enjoys Big Jump in Exports, Industrial Production

Vietnam’s Massive Saigon Bank Bailout Rises to $24.5 Billion

Vietnam Asks Foxconn, Others to Cut Power Use to Avert Blackouts

US Chip Firms Looking to Invest $8bn in Vietnam, Official Says

Vietnam Growth Slips on Exports Drop, Anti-Corruption Push

Xi’s Vietnam Visit Set to See Rail, Tech Cooperation Deals

Chinese Investment in Vietnam Doubles, As US Trade Eases

Rare Earths Seen As a Factor in China-Vietnam Rail Link Talks

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China Chip Sector Faces a Third Wave of US Export Curbs
China Chip Sector Faces a Third Wave of US Export Curbs
Saudi, Oil Producing States Block Hopes for UN Plastics Treaty
Saudi, Oil Producing States Block Hopes for UN Plastics Treaty
ByteDance Sues Intern For $1.1 Million Over ‘AI Sabotage’
ByteDance Sues Intern For $1.1 Million Over ‘AI Sabotage’
Asian Steelmakers Failing on Shift to Renewables, Survey Finds
Asian Steelmakers Failing on Shift to Renewables, Survey Finds
logo

Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s Prabowo Vows to Close Coal Plants in 15 Years – AP
Indonesia’s Prabowo Vows to Close Coal Plants in 15 Years – AP
Jim Pollard 28 Nov 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com