fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Vietnam Enjoys Big Jump in Exports, Industrial Production

July 29, 2024

Officials say exports in July were said to have risen by 19% this month from 2023, while an index for industrial production rose by 11.2%


People walk down a street in the old quarter in Hanoi in this file image from June 2019 (Reuters).

 

Vietnam’s industrial production and exports shot up in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Exports in July were estimated to have risen just over 19% this month from a year earlier to $35.92 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

And an index for industrial production rose by 11.2% in July from a year earlier, the GSO said, adding to signs that growth is accelerating in the Southeast Asian nation.

 

ALSO SEE: China’s Country Garden Gets 6-Month Reprieve on Liquidation Hearing

 

Vietnam has been seeking to lift economic growth to meet this year’s GDP growth target of 6% to 6.5%, with the government keeping policy settings accommodative and boosting public investment.

“We believe the ongoing upturn in the global electronics cycle will continue to support both exports and industrial production for the rest of the year,” Oxford Economics said in a note.

The country recorded annual GDP growth of 6.93% in the second quarter, up from 5.87% in the first quarter.

Oxford Economics expects GDP growth to come in at 5.9% this year, with the central bank’s discount rate remaining 3.0%.

Imports in July rose 24.7% from a year earlier to $33.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.12 billion for the month, the GSO said.

A sharp rise in imports could be a signal of future strength in industrial production if firms import more materials and equipment for their operations.

The GSO said consumer prices in July rose 4.36% from a year earlier. The government has said it wants to keep inflation below 4.5% this year.

Oxford Economics said it doesn’t expect full-year inflation to move above the target ceiling, “though there are upside risks in the near-term from the sudden surge of credit in June”.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s Top EV-Maker BYD Targeting Huge Expansion in Vietnam

Vietnam Asks Foxconn, Others to Cut Power Use to Avert Blackouts

US Chip Firms Looking to Invest $8bn in Vietnam, Official Says

Vietnam Growth Slips on Exports Drop, Anti-Corruption Push

Chip Giant Nvidia to Boost Ties With Vietnam Tech Firms

Intel Cancels Vietnam Chip Operations Expansion Plan

Chinese Investment in Vietnam Doubles, As US Trade Eases

Vietnam Sees Foreign Investment Double in Factory Build Boom

Vietnam to Execute Real Estate Tycoon for Record Fraud – AP

Vietnam’s VinFast Signs $500 Million Deal to Make EVs in India

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC
Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC
China's Country Garden Gets 6-Month Reprieve on Liquidation Hearing
China's Country Garden Gets 6-Month Reprieve on Liquidation Hearing
Nikkei Rallies on Big Tech Bets, Hang Seng Rides Wall St Wave
Nikkei Rallies on Big Tech Bets, Hang Seng Rides Wall St Wave
Forced Sale of TikTok is About Security, Not Free Speech, US Says
Forced Sale of TikTok is About Security, Not Free Speech, US Says
logo

Southeast Asia

Heatwaves, Forest Fires Depleted Vital Carbon Sink – NS
Heatwaves, Forest Fires Depleted Vital Carbon Sink – NS
Sean O'Meara 26 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com