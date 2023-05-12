fbpx

Vietnamese EV-maker VinFast Announces US SPAC Listing

May 12, 2023

The planned merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co will have an enterprise value of about $27 billion


The VinFast logo is displayed on a VF5 electric SUV during CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. Photo: Reuters

 

Vietnamese EVmaker VinFast is to list in the US through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it announced on Friday.

After the merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ), the new entity will boast an enterprise value of approximately $27 billion and an equity value of $23 billion, “assuming no BSAQ shareholders elect to have their Black Spade shares redeemed for cash as permitted,” VinFast and Black Spade said in a joint statement.

 

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, it said, adding existing shareholders of VinFast will hold approximately 99% shares of the combined company.

VinFast, which began to sell EVs in California this year, filed for an initial public offering in the US to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “VFS” in December last year.

Black Spade Acquisition is a Hong Kong-based SPAC which listed on the NYSE in mid-July 2021 with a plan to merge, within two years, with a company ideally in the entertainment business, according to its website.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Vietnam’s VinFast Finally Rolls Out VF9 Electric SUV

VinFast Targets US as it Hands Over First Electric SUVs

VinFast Might Seek Washington’s Help as it Plans New York IPO

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

