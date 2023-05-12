Vietnamese EV-maker VinFast Announces US SPAC Listing

The planned merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co will have an enterprise value of about $27 billion

Vietnamese EVmaker VinFast is to list in the US through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it announced on Friday.

After the merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ), the new entity will boast an enterprise value of approximately $27 billion and an equity value of $23 billion, “assuming no BSAQ shareholders elect to have their Black Spade shares redeemed for cash as permitted,” VinFast and Black Spade said in a joint statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, it said, adding existing shareholders of VinFast will hold approximately 99% shares of the combined company.

VinFast, which began to sell EVs in California this year, filed for an initial public offering in the US to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “VFS” in December last year.

Black Spade Acquisition is a Hong Kong-based SPAC which listed on the NYSE in mid-July 2021 with a plan to merge, within two years, with a company ideally in the entertainment business, according to its website.

